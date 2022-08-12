Cookie Monsters, Mo's Cookies Has a New Location

(SPOT.ph) Recently, Mo’s cookies has been causing a stir in social media—don’t worry it’s the good kind. The cookie company, known for its crispy-on-the-outside-but-chewy-and-gooey-inside sweets, has recently posted a puzzle on its social media platforms teasing a new location where fans can soon grab a helping of their delectable cookies.

They even turned it into a contest which rewards a lucky guesser with a pre-assorted Mo’s Cookies Box of 8. Fans of the brand have been commenting their speculations left and right but all signs seem to be pointing to Uptown Mall in Taguig as the brand’s new location. Well, we at SPOT.ph got curious and wanted to get the lowdown about this recent development so we reached out to Mo’s Cookies to get more details.

Here’s what we know about the new Mo's Cookies location:

Fans of Mo’s Cookies living and working in Taguig get ready to mark your calendars as they will be opening a kiosk on the Upper Ground Floor of Uptown Mall. Opening on August 15, this new kiosk is the brand’s seventh location.

Patrons of the brand will be glad to know that all 12 cookie flavors will be available at the soon-to-open Mo’ Cookies shop: The Chocolate Chip, South Cotabato Chocolate Fudge, Dark Chocolate Macadamia, White Chocolate Walnut, Triple Choco Mallow, Nutella Crinkle, the Oatmeal Line (Naked Oatmeal, Walnut Oatmeal, Dark Chocolate Oatmeal), and the Superchip Line (Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch, Peanut Butter Crunch, and Dark Choco Orange Fudge). Aside from the full-sized cookies, the Box of Crumbs, which contains a dozen smaller versions of each of these flavors, will also be on the menu.

Once open, customers can order from the Uptown Mall stall for take-out and for delivery on Moment Food’s website, GrabFood, Pickaroo and Foodpanda.

Mo’s Cookies is a part of the Moment Group—the same folks who brought us favorites such as Ooma, Manam Comfort Filipino, 8cuts Burgers and many other food brands. Mo’s Cookies started from a simple larger-than-your-palm Chocolate Chip Cookie with a fervent following in the Moment Group headquarters as it resembled the quintessential childhood dream cookie. Now with over 12 flavors and seven locations around the city, Mo’s cookies has found their place in the hearts and stomachs of many a Metro Manila cookie lover.

Mo's Cookies is located at the U/G Floor, Uptown Mall, Taguig. Mo's Cookies is available for delivery on the Moment Food website, GrabFood, Pickaroo and Foodpanda. For more information visit, Mo's Cookies Facebook Page.

