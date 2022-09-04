Beach Vibes, Coffee, and Crepes: This Under-the-Radar QC Spot Is Perfect For Your Next Hangout

Crepe Talk Cafe

57 Scout Tobias Street, Diliman, Quezon City

Contact: 0966-766-3329

Instagram: instagram.com/crepetalkcafe

Open daily from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

(SPOT.ph) Picture this: it's a little late in the afternoon, you're getting hungry, and you need that extra caffeine boost to get you through your remaining work hours. You're in the mood for something light but filling, but unsure as to whether you want something sweet or savory. Somehow you get it in your head that you want a crepe; not a pancake or a waffle—a good old-fashioned french crepe. Good crepe places are not easy to come by these days, and many of the more prominent crepe cafés can be a little too pricey for a quick bite. Well, if you're in the Quezon City area, you're in luck. We found this hole-in-the-wall place that's sure to satisfy your French crepe craving.

Crepe Talk Cafe in Quezon City is your next go-to crepe cafe.

Crepe Talk Cafe is an unassuming place along Scout Tobias in Quezon City. We say unassuming because it's easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for, as the signage is small and minimalist. But when you finally find your way to the cafe, you'll see how it gives off breezy island vibes, like the shops you would find in touristy beach areas like Siargao and La Union. You have a choice to dine al fresco or indoors, but to be honest, we prefer the outdoor option just because of the earthy coffee scent that envelopes the area. Plus, since the place opens late in the afternoon, it's not that hot; you get welcome sunshine and a cool afternoon breeze if you're lucky.

What's on the menu at the Crepe Talk Cafe?

The Crepe Talk Cafe menu is a crepe lover's dream. It features both savory and sweet crepes made to order. They also feature an extensive line-up of coffee-based beverages that will give you the kick you need to power through your work day.

The St. Porky (P280) was served to start things off savory. It is the café's savory crepe with bacon, mozzarella, a mild cheese mix, and a secret cream sauce. You can't go wrong when you order this dish; we mean, come on, bacon and cheese? Talk about a perfect combo. St. Porky is a great opening dish, especially for someone a little apprehensive about trying new flavors, because it delivers familiarity with a twist. That cream sauce they put on the dish is to die for; with its creamy, garlicky taste (not enough to give you garlic breath, thankfully), you're sure to find yourself craving this dish long after you've had it. We know this based on our own experience.

Another savory crepe worth trying is the La Italia (P280), a crepe with pesto, mushrooms, garlic, arugula, gruyere cheese, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella. Think of it as good ol' pesto pasta in all its herby glory—but in crepe form. Last on the savory crepe list for us is the Meet My Ex (P280), a cheeky crepe with mozzarella, tomatoes, and garlic paste topped with their signature cream sauce and a beef patty. Aside from the name, which definitely caught our eye, this crepe is one of the café's bestsellers; they share that this is their take on the usual hamburger, but again in crepe form. Think hamburger but swap out the buns with a smooth and velvety crepe.

Crepe Talk Cafe's sweet crepes are also a hit, especially for those who think dessert is not just an option. Pro tip: it's best to order one savory crepe and one sweet crepe for dessert, as the flavors are perfectly contrasting, and the crepe's smooth, light, and fluffy texture bridges the gap between worlds. For the most part, sweet crepes are flavored with a combination of fruits, syrups, and ice cream. We tried the La Gracia (P250) and the Mixed Berries (P250). Both had a fresh fruit base with Vanilla Ice Cream, perfect for the warm afternoon weather, but that's where the similarities stop. The La Gracia has a delectable combo of fresh mango, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate syrup. It's on the sweet and tropical side but also has a cooling effect because of the ice cream. And honestly, anything with chocolate syrup gets an A+ on our book. On the other hand, the Mixed Berries crepe is a bit tangier, with the berries lending some sour notes alongside their natural sweetness. But don't be fooled; the mixed berries with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream are a great combination that's refreshing on a hot day (or night).

There's also the option to customize or build your own crepe flavors. With a base price of P85, you can mix and match different meats, vegetables, cheese, spreads, and sauces for savory crepes; or combine fresh fruits, ice creams, dairy, syrups, and toppings for sweet crepes.

Now that you've gotten your fill of crepes, you might be thinking of heading home, but we urge you to try at least one of Crepe Talk Cafe's beverages. They have a wide array of coffee-based drinks. Crepe Talk Cafe uses their own special coffee blend that's sure to give you a boost of energy and is also very earthy and full-bodied, not too acidic, something that coffee lovers won't want to miss out on. We got to try their Strawberry Cheesecake Latte and Ube Latte, new menu items that will be released soon. Try them when they're out because they are fun takes on the classic latte. Both lattes still taste like coffee but with notes and aftertastes of their specific flavor. Don't be fazed by the flavoring—trust us, they don't overpower the coffee flavor and are not too sickly sweet.

Another must-try is their best-selling Yuen Yeung (P190 hot, P200 iced)—their take on the classic Hong Kong drink of milk tea mixed with coffee—and believe us when we tell you this drink is strong. This kept us up until 5 a.m. the next day. It has an earthy and milky taste with a higher ratio of tea flavor to coffee, but it goes well with any of the crepes. Non-coffee drinkers, there are also options for you—including the Iced Chocolate drink (P150). It was reminiscent of the classic Magnolia chocolate drinks of our youth. It's great to pair with savory crepes as it is already quite sweet on its own.

We still find ourselves craving Crepe Talk's crepes now and then, which is a good sign because it means we want to go back. It's a great place to unwind, chill, meet up with friends, and have a light snack. They're open 'til late at night too, so they're perfect for those late-night hunger pangs.

Crepe Talk Cafe is at 57 Sct. Tobias St, Diliman, Quezon City, Metro Manila. For inquiries, visit the Crepe Talk Cafe Facebook Page.

