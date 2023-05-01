Did You Know a Filipino Was Behind Taylor Swift’s Viral "Bejeweled" Dance?

We all dream of being noticed by our favorite artists. That dream doesn't turn into reality for the majority of us, but there are a select few who are lucky enough to actually catch the attention of international stars.

Case in point: Taylor Swift just recreated a Pinoy fan's TikTok choreography for Midnights track "Bejeweled" in one of her U.S. shows for The Eras tour last March. The lucky guy was none other than 21-year-old content creator Mikael Arellano, a die-hard Swiftie who grew his online following by posting short dance covers of Taylor's songs.

Bejeweled viral dance on TikTok

Arellano's choreography was one of the most popular TikTok trends to come out of the Swift's latest Midnights album. The Bejeweled sound has been used for over 550,000 TikTok videos, most of which are a fan copies of Arellano's dance.

It's really more of a strut than a dance, but it's since become the official "Bejeweled" move for Swifties everywhere—the queen herself included.

The certified fanboy couldn't help but express his kilig on TikTok when he watched a clip of Taylor recreating his signature dance move on stage on March 18. "I BARELY SLEPT!!!" he captioned his reaction video, which now has over 10.7 million views and 6,000 comments as of writing.

"I had never made a dance on my own," Arellano said in an interview with Rolling Stone. "When the 'Bejeweled' dance began to take off, I was like, 'Oh my God!' It felt like a dream when people started to do my dance. I was honestly so shocked."

This is the original video of Arellano doing his dance back in October:

And this is Taylor Swift doing the same on stage five months later in Glendale, Arizona:



If that's not enough, Swift also hit the like button on Arellano's reaction video and original dance cover.

Apart from "Bejeweled," Arellano has also lip-synced and danced to "Karma," "Lavender Haze," "All of the Girls You Loved Before," and more of others Swift's hit songs.

