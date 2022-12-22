Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo: A Guide for Concertgoers

(SPOT.ph) Before you get lost in Pinoy rock Nirvana at the Eraserheads' Huling El Bimbo, here are some reminders from organizers to ensure a seamless and fun experience.

Happening today, December 22, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque, the E-Heads are expected to draw tens of thousands in the sold out gig, dubbed their last reunion concert on local shores before a possible world tour.

The band is expected to jam with Gary Valenciano, a hologram of the late Francis Magalona, a full orchestra, and other special guests. Stick around for a Hidden Mickey, a special treat for the Eraserheads faithful so come early and don't miss it.

Here are some guidelines and reminders for the Eraserheads concert

To shorten the queue time and avoid overcrowding, gates will be open starting 2 p.m., two hours earlier than previously announced.

Aseana Ave is a strictly no stopping and no drop-off zone so concertgoers, get ready to walk. Ticket holders are asked to follow the pedestrian lanes going to the concert venue.

Bringing your car? These are the parking options near the festival grounds. If you're taking a cab, Grab, or will be dropped off and picked up after the concert, here are your options.

There will be three designated entrances along Aseana Avenue, arranged according to audience section. Gate 2, the one nearest Diokno Boulevard, is for Bronze and Angkas (Gen Ad) ticket holders; Gate 3 is for Platinum, Gold, and Silver ticket holders; and Gate 4 is for the Moshpit and VIP ticket holders.

Inside the concert grounds, there will be food stalls, portable toilets, medics, and emergency exits in all sections.

In case of an emergency, go to the nearest medical tent on the left and right side of each section.