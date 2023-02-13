Entertainment Movies, Music, TV

Honne Is Coming to Manila, Cebu + Davao in May 2023

by Clara Rosales
7 hours ago
honne
PHOTO BY Honne official Faebook page

(SPOT.ph) Concerts are in full swing for both hyped Filipino audiences and foreign artists eager to resume tours they once put on hold due to COVID-19. English duo Honne of "Day 1" and "Location Unknown" fame are returning to Asia for the first time in four years, in not one, but three stops in the Philippines from May 10 to 14.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our May 2023 Asia tour. It’s been almost 4 years since we’ve visited many of you, so this will be a really special one," the duo, composed of James Hatcher and Andy Clutterbuck, tweeted.

Honne to hold three Philippine concerts in 2023

honne asia 2023 tour
PHOTO BY courtesy of Honne
Honne is set to perform at the Araneta Coliseum on May 10, then at the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao on May 12, and end their Philippine run at Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu on May 14.

Aside from the Philippines, Honne is also dropping by Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia to perform for fans.

Pre-sale starts on February 14, Valentine's Day, at 10 a.m. at Honne's website. According to local organizer Ovation Productions, the pre-sale will run until February 16, while general sale will take place on February 17, 10 a.m. for all three venues.

Tickets for the Manila show will be available on Ticketnet, while tickets for the Cebu and Davao venue will be sold on SM Tickets.

For more information, visit Honne's official website and Ovation Productions' official website.

