Everything, Everywhere, Snubs + More: Here Are the Highlights of the 95th Oscars

(SPOT.ph) The multiverse is here and we are all living in it: Everything Everywhere All at Once and its mostly Asian cast dominated the glitziest awards ceremony in Hollywood with more than seven awards.

The 95th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, gives merit to outstanding films in terms of technicality and artistry. It is considered to be the most prestigious awards ceremony, with winners given the iconic Oscar statuette. If you woke up this fine Monday morning, March 13, confused by all the Hollywood buzz happening on the other side of the globe, we keep you up to date with a recap below.

Here's what went down at the 95th Oscars

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Best Actress

It's a tearful win for Hollywood veteran Michelle Yeoh, who made history as the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

Malaysian actress Yeoh, who rose to popularity for her martial arts skills, showed she can also be leading actress material when she played Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American laundromat owner who was struggling with her business, marriage, and relationship with daughter Joy in a sci-fi multiversal movie from A24.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true and ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are past your prime."

Ke Huy Quan comes full circle with an Oscar win

Dreams do come true and let Ke Huy Quan show you how. The 51-year-old actor, who first rose to stardom as a child actor in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and "Goonies", finally struck gold and won the Oscars as Best Supporting Actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Quan, who played the husband to on-screen wife Yeoh, beat Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) and Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) for the award. He also swept the awards season for bringing home the Golden Globe, a Critics Choice award and a Screen Actors Guild statuette in a win for Asian actors and representation.

"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine... To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive," he said.

Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis finally wins an Oscar

We've seen her in the Halloween movies as Laurie Strode, as Helen in True Lies, (and for millennials, as Tess Coleman who switched bodies with her on-screen daughter Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday). After more than 40 years in showbiz, Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis is finally an Oscar winner after playing a tax auditor in the mind-bending multiverse of Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"I just won an Oscar!" she said tearfully at the end of her speech, in which she paid tribute to her parents Janet Leigh (Psycho) and Tony Curtis (The Defiant Ones), her husband and children, fans and colleagues.

She bested Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Hong Chau (The Whale) and her own co-star Stephanie Hsu.

Stephen Hsu and Angela Bassett got "snubbed" and Twitterverse can't handle it

While #Oscars remains the top trending topic throughout the ceremony, "Stephanie Hsu" and "Angela Bassett" also trended after Curtis' win. While Twitter loves Curtis and it's still a win for EEAAO, fans made noise for the snub for her co-star Hsu's performance as Yeoh's daughter Joy Wang and as a multiverse super villain Jobu Tupaki.

Bassett, meanwhile, made history as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to bag a nomination for an Oscar for playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Creed III actors Michael B. Jordan (who also starred with Bassett in the first Black Panther film) and Jonathan Majors (who plays Kang the Conquerer in MCU) paid tribute to Wakanda's queen.

Indeed, they're Everything, Everywhere All At Once

Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress... the list goes on and on. The sci-fi adventure film by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the Daniels) and produced by American independent studio A24, won seven out of 11 nominations, including:

Best Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Directing

Best Film Editing

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Brendan Fraser caps Brennaisance with an Oscar

The "Brennaisance" is here. The 90s leading man Brendan Fraser, known for his rope-swinging bod in George of the Jungle films and as a thrill-seeking adventurer in The Mummy, bagged the Oscars win as best actor for The Whale, where he played 600-pound English teacher Charlie who wanted to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (played by Sadie Sink).

The redeption story of The Whale mirrors Fraser's own comeback to A-list status. Before his win, Fraser was silent for a decade after getting embroiled in an alleged sexual assault issue with a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He also suffered a series of physical injuries requiring him to undergo multiple surgeries.

"I started in this business 30 years ago, and things—they didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time until it stopped and I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgment."

The A24-produced film also won Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

That Oscars Slap lives on

Remember in 2022 when Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock for poking fun about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head? It still is one of the most infamous scenes at the Academy Awards, and even host Jimmy Kimmel roasted the "Bad Boys" actor about it several times.

"If any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it -- it's not going to be easy," vowed host Jimmy Kimmel, referring to a classic line from one of Smith's hit songs.

"If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech."

In case you forgot, Smith took home the Best Actor award for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard before he was effectively banned from attending the Oscars.

All Quiet on Western Front wins Best International Feature

The German adaptation of the classic war novel "All Quiet on the Western Front" wins the best international feature, nearly a century after the book was published. The Netflix film puts the spotlight on World War I as viewed through the eyes of teenage German soldier Paul Baeumer, played by Felix Kammerer.

The Netflix film is the first German-language film in Academy history to be up for best picture, beating eight other nominees.

It also won Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Music (Original Score). -- with reports from Agence France Presse