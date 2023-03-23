Alessandra de Rossi Tells Us Why Walang KaParis Isn't Going to Be Another Kita Kita

(SPOT.ph) Nobody saw Kita Kita coming. When the massive indie hit came hurtling into the scene back in 2017, the last thing anybody was expected was to have their heart broken by a seemingly feel-good rom-com fronted by Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez. Flash forward around six years later, and the same folks behind Kita Kita, including director Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, are back with another film: Walang KaParis, a Prime Video Original that drops on March 23.

Naturally, audiences who were captured by the first movie that starred this pair want in again—just know that you shouldn't expect a remake of any sort. SPOT.ph got to chat with the leads, de Rossi and Marquez, about how Walang KaParis isn't just going to be a rehash of Kita Kita.

Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez on Walang KaParis

Yup, the feels are coming. In this one, Jojo (Empoy) is a Filipino artist in Paris who goes through relationship after relationship trying to fill a certain emptiness in his life. Things take a turn for the introspective when Marie (de Rossi) approaches him, claiming to be the one girl at the center of his artworks. The trailer alone tells of a pretty expansive story that spans years and, of course, places; from Baguio to Paris.

"Same director of photography, same director, parang, wow, para lang kaming bumalik sa six years ago," says de Rossi in our chat. She says that it was great fun being able to work with the same people, but that doesn't mean even the movie is a repeat. In a side jab to her co-star, she says, "Sadly Empoy thought naglalaro nga lang kami—eh, medyo drama to, hindi siya Kita Kita."

That would be the main difference of this new film. It isn't dressed up in any way similar to the OG indie hit, with a clearer direction of a dramatic tale that's sure to hit somewhere deep. "'Yung Kita Kita wala ka kasing expectations, dito kasi may expectations ka na," says de Rossi. "Baka mas umiyak ka," adds Empoy.

Another stark difference from their first pairing is that "sa Kita Kita, ako 'yung hinahabol, dito sa Walang Kaparis, ako yung nanghahabol. Medyo parang 'Bakit girl, ano nangyari, hindi ka naman bulag dito?'" says de Rossi cheekily.

Walang KaParis will take you on multiple journeys and versions of their characters. There's even a version of Jojo that, unfortunately for Empoy, did not have a moustache. What's interesting is that no matter how many characters the two take on, there's always a certain chemistry that is a joy to watch on screen. "Mayroon kaming matinding connection, na hindi namin papabayaan isa't isa kahit ano mangyari," says de Rossi.

"Magic only happens once, iba na 'to," says de Rossi. They themselves hadn't expected how massive a hit Kita Kita became, but they aren't looking to recreate the same thing. Walang KaParis is it's own film, and it looks like it's set out to hit even harder. As the actor says, "This is welcome to reality."

Walang KaParis streams on Prime Video on March 23.