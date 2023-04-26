Totally Spies! Is Coming Back for a New Season

SPOT.ph) Everyone’s favorite trio from Beverly Hills will be coming back to Cartoon Network in 2024—and we have Warner Bros. Discovery to thank.

Totally Spies! has been picked up by the entertainment giant for the much-awaited Season 7. This is a pretty big deal, considering that it’s been 10 years since the 2D animated franchise had any development. The last we heard of Sam, Clover, and Alex is that they went off to college, but reports say the soft reboot will have them back in high school. This time with a fresh new look.

The last time Cartoon Network USA aired Totally Spies! was in 2010.

Totally Spies reboot brings a new look with the same key elements

Quick recap: Totally Spies! follows three teen fashionistas who live double lives as secret agents under Jerry's direction as part of The World Organization of Human Protection—or WOOHP in short. It was girl power at its 2D peak. Its season six revival created a whole new generation of fans on the Internet with its unforgettable Y2K wardrobe and makeup gadgets.

According to media reports, this new series will take place in a new school (goodbye Malibu U) and a new city (but still in California). Character designs for the three have also been slightly modified. Unfortunately, the original voice actors behind Sam (Jennifer Hale), Clover (Andrea Baker), and Alex (Katie Griffin) will not be returning for Season 7 as confirmed by Baker’s reply to a fan on Instagram.

For the most part, we can trust that the soft reboot will remain loyal to its characters, with Seasons 1 to 5 director Stephane Berry set to return for Season 7 after being absent the previous season.

“With strong female leads and an aesthetic that has inspired a generation, Totally Spies! is an iconic show with a hugely passionate global fanbase, eager to join the agents on their latest adventures,” Totally Spies! series producer Benoît Di Sabatino said in a release. “The new series stays true to all the key elements that make the show so popular, but has been lovingly updated for a new audience, reflecting the modern challenges faced by both high-schoolers and spies alike!”

Season 7 will have 26 episodes at 22 minutes each. It was originally set to premiere in 2023 but was delayed to 2024.

