Looks Like It'll Soon Cost an Additional P149 to Share Netflix Accounts

by Mia Rodriguez
Just now
netflix watching
PHOTO BY Unsplash/Mollie Sivaram

(SPOT.ph) It's finally happening. Whispers of Netflix trying to stop people living in different homes from sharing accounts have been swirling around since 2021—now it looks like the streaming giant is serious about their efforts. An additional P149 will be charged if you want to "buy an extra member" (i.e. access for someone not within your household), according to an update from Netflix Philippines on May 24.

Netflix Philippines to start charging for shared accounts

An email might be headed your way about different households sharing accounts, said the update. "A Netflix account is for use by one household," they reiterated.

In the sample email they shared, you can see a bullet point about buying an extra member. "You can share your Netflix account with someone who doesn't live with you for P149/month more," it states. You can also opt to transfer the profile to a new account so that said person not from your household can either begin paying for their own, or piggyback of someone else (likely someone within their household). 

Still, the email notes that you can still watch Netflix outside of your home. "You can easily watch Netflix on the go and when you travel—either on your personal devices or a TV at a hotel or vacation home."

netflix philippines password sharing email
PHOTO BY netflix philippines
Updated pricing plans shows that extra member slots are included in the Standard and Premium setups. For Standard, at P399 a month, you can add one extra member from outside your household; while for Premium, at P549 a month, you can add two extra members. Mobile and Basic plans cannot be added to, even if you're willing to shell out the extra P149 monthly. Note too, that the additional P149 extra-member feature is not available if your subscription is bundled with and paid through another platform.

