So You Want Both Disney+ and Netflix? How to Stream What You Want Without Breaking the Bank

(SPOT.ph) It was a choice between Erwan Heussaff's food tours and the chance to watch the Avengers saga for freelancer Bryan, a streaming afficionado. Unwilling to spend P1,000 a month on subscriptions, Bryan chose the MCU and he's cutting Discovery+ as soon as Disney+ arrives in the Philippines on November 17.

Managing a finite budget for streaming is like a game of Tetris for Bryan and many others who are faced with the difficult choice of choosing between shows that they want and shows that they really, really want. If he wants to keep both Discovery+ and Disney+ he would need to find someone to share an account and split the bill.

"It would be very magastos if I subscribed to all these streaming services," Bryan told SPOT.ph.

Disney+ is coming, how to make room for it?

Like Bryan, you can pick one or two streaming services at a time, depending on your budget. Are you all for documentary? Check out Discovery+. Into K-drama? There's Viu, iQIYI, and iflix, too.

You can unsubscribe once your favorite show is over. If you have nothing else to watch in HBO Go after House of the Dragon, free up that budget for other streaming services.

Check if there's a free trial before you commit to a whole month of service. You may also want to look out for promos from your internet or telco providers.

If you think you'll stay long in a streaming service, see if you can subscribe annually instead of monthly to get discounts as high as 30% off, like in Disney+.

If you can wait and watch your shows on cable, do so. If not, you can also cancel your cable subscription and go full-on streaming so you can save more on entertainment.

Share passwords with family members or friends. Maybe not in Netflix where a crackdown looms for those who share passwords with people in different homes.

For Jamie, who shares subscription with family members, it's all about being smart with your streaming choices. "Sa sobrang dami na ng puwedeng mapanood at competing for attention, kailangan na talagang maging mapanuri at tanggalin ang redundant."

Disney+, Netflix: How do streaming services compare?

Here's a quick rundown of the top subscription video on demand in the Philippines to help you decide which one offers the best package for your needs:

Netflix

From P149/month for mobile only to P549/month for premium

Netflix offers a huge selection of old and new TV shows and movies for a nostalgic streaming experience while giving their audience award-winning, star-studded films like Enola Holmes and The Gray Man, and fan-favorite series like The Crown and Stranger Things. It is also famous for saving fan-favorite cancelled shows like Money Heist and Lucifer.

Disney+

From P159/month (mobile) to P369/month (premium) or P1,150/year (mobile) to P2,950/year (premium)

Marvel shows, Star Wars. Those two are enough reasons for many Filipinos to get excited over Disney+ in the Philippines. It's also home to kids' favorite movies like Encanto and Pinocchio, and even High School Musical (and it's mockumentary featuring Olivia Rodrigo, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), among many others.

HBO Go

P199/month or P299/three months

Did you know there's more to HBO Go than just Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon? Once you're done with them, you can also watch HBO Originals like the FRIENDS The Reunion and shows like Euphoria, Succession and The White Lotus same time as the U.S.



Prime Video

P149/month and comes with a free trial

Prime Video competes with streaming giants with its exclusive content, which includes The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It also does not charge additional for 4K or HDR.



WOW Presents Plus

P284.63/month or P2,851.48/year

WOW Presents Plus is the home of all things Drag Race including global spin-offs and shows of popular alumna like Trixie Mattel and Katya's UNHhhh and Painted with Raven.



Apple TV

P369/month with free trial offers for first time users and for every purchase of an Apple device

Series like The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, and documentaries like The Me You Can't See can be streamed only on Apple TV. You can also stream episodes for free so you could check if it's content you want to pay for. If you can't commit yet, check out its free trial offer.



Discovery+

P129/month or P999/year

From true crime documentaries to unexplained paranormal activities, Discovery+ sates your curiosity about the world through real-life, non-fiction content. It also offers titles from Trvl Channel, Food Network, TLC, History, Animal Planet, and History for a variety of content to last you months, if not years.

iWantTFC

Free for some shows, P199/month for premium

Missing ABS-CBN shows on free TV? Loyal Kapamilya fans have long switched to iWantTFC, where live news programs, teleseryes both old and new like Wildflower and Darna, and original movies can be streamed on demand.

Vivamax

From P49/week for one account to P7,490/year for up to four accounts

Get access to unlimited movies, TV series, and Vivamax exclusive content perfect for those who are looking for all-Pinoy entertainment.

Viu

Free for basic features; ranges from P129/month to P999/year for premium

Yes, you read that right. Those who plan to watch all-Asian drama and variety shows including Filipino series can watch it for free via Viu. It also offers original content like K-Love, The Empire, and The Law Cafe.

iflix

From P65/month limited time offer to P629/year for VIP

Watch drama, anime, and other entertaining Asian shows, including Filipino shows like Angelica Panganiban's The Kangks Show in WeTV's iflix, a Malaysian subscription streaming service. It also offers VIP-only content for paying subscribers.

iQIYI

From P29/week for basic subscription to P1,690/year for premium

Watch some Asian drama and movies for free in Chinese streaming platform iQIYI. Some contents can only be accessed via subscription, so check its wide range of VIP subscription offers depending on your budget.

