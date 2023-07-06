Here's Where You Can Catch Midnight Screenings of Insidious: The Red Door This Weekend

(SPOT.ph) One of the best horror franchises in recent history is back on the big screen. Several malls in the Philippines hosted midnight screenings when Insidious: The Red Door hit theaters on Wednesday, July 5, but there’s still a chance to get the same fight-or-flight experience this weekend!

The original cast of Insidious returns for the fifth and final installment of the movie franchise. Insidious: The Red Door is a direct sequel to Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2012), putting an end to the Lambert family’s terrifying past once and for all.

Insidious: The Red Door is set 10 years after the second film, following Josh’s (Patrick Wilson) send-off for his son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) to university. However, Dalton's hopes for a promising future in the arts take a dark and unsettling turn as his repressed past comes back to haunt him. This forces the father and son duo to venture back into the supernatural realm known as the Further in a desperate attempt to to stop the nightmares for good.

Watch the Insidious: The Red Door trailer below:

Catch midnight screenings of Insidious: The Red Door from July 7 to 9

Think you're up for the challenge? Good luck with exiting these malls after the movie. In fact, Fisher Mall and SM Cinema warned moviegoers to take the necessary precautions before they watch Insidious: The Red Door like paying for the parking ticket in advance and packing lightly so they can run quickly.

Fisher Mall

Can’t wait until the weekend? Fisher Mall is offering a midnight screening on Friday, July 7 at 11:59 p.m. You can buy tickets in advance at the Fisher Box Office website.

SM Cinema

Midnight screenings at SM Cinema start this weekend on July 8 and July 9 at 12:01 a.m. Participating branches include the following:

