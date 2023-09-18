Entertainment Movies, Music, TV

A Taylor Swift Outdoor Music Festival Is Happening Next Month in BGC

Slots are running out fast!

by Micah Avry Guiao
10 hours ago
club red ph rave party
PHOTO BY Facebook/Club Red PH

(SPOT.ph) How's life been since the whirlwind of The Eras Tour ticket selling in Singapore and Japan? Regardless of whether you’ve managed to secure those highly coveted tickets or not, one thing is certain: Filipino Swifties are unwavering in their commitment to celebrating Taylor Swift right here on our home turf. 

You might have heard of Taylor Swift viewing and listening parties, but that’s nothing compared to what Club Red PH has in store next month.

An outdoor music festival called Swiftchella 1989 is happening on Saturday, October 28, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at McKinley Whisky Park in Bonifacio Global City. Yup, that’s eight hours of non-stop partying to Taylor Swift’s entire discography! Simply fill out this online form to buy a ticket.

swiftchella 1989
PHOTO BY Facebook/Club Red PH
There are two tickets to choose from—VIP (P750) and General Admission (P500)—both inclusive of two drinks of Swiftie-inspired cocktails that are specially crafted to set the mood for the night. Do note that this event is exclusively for guests 18 years old and above. Valid IDs will be checked upon entrance.

Don’t wait to buy those tickets! As of writing, Swiftchella 1989 has almost 300 VIP attendees and 120 Gen Ad attendees based on its guest list.

What to expect at Swiftchella 1989 at McKinley Whisky Park:

Swiftchella 1989 comes on the heels of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album release on October 27, so it’s no surprise that the music festival is themed after this era. Since the event is so close to Halloween, Club Red PH encourages a Taylor or Halloween-inspired outfit to turn up the fun.

“What better way to celebrate the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) than by dancing and singing your heart out with a Charles & James Special Swiftie Cocktail in hand?” Club Red PH wrote in a post.

General Admission costs P500, which includes two cups of Charles & James Whisky Special Swiftie Cocktail and entrance to the venue at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, VIP costs P750 with the inclusion of more perks:

  • Two cups of Charles & James Whisky Special Swiftie Cocktail
  • Early access to the venue starts at 6 p.m.
  • Reserved seating option
  • Exclusive access to Whisky McKinley Park's recreational facilities
  • Special VIP freebie

Special guest performers will be there to party with us! If we’re lucky, we might even get to catch Taylor Sheesh or Taylor Sweep. Expect raffles and games throughout the night, too.

Registration will remain open until slots last. Based on Club Red PH's guest list, only 300 VIP and 700 General Admission attendees will be allowed at the venue. Tickets for this event are non-refundable but are transferrable.

