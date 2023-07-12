LF: The Eras Tour Tickets? Here Are Ticketmaster and Klook's Policies on Ticket Reselling

(SPOT.ph) Worldwide, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has become notorious for scalpers who bump up ticket prices to exorbitant levels. In the Philippines, ticket cost has skyrocketed to twice its original value for the Singapore show, reaching almost P80,000 for a VIP 1 ticket. When buying from a reseller, understand that there are risks including the possibility of paying and not getting to watch the concert at all.

In case you're not aware, it is against both Ticketmaster Singapore and Klook’s policies to resell tickets. The Singapore Police Force even took it to TikTok to warn fans to be careful about purchasing concert tickets from resellers.

“The Police have since observed a resurgence of a scam variant involving the sale of concert tickets. Since January 2023, at least 462 victims have fallen prey, with total losses amounting to at least SG $480,000 (around P19.7 million),” the Singapore Police Force said in a statement released July 6, a day before general ticket selling for The Eras Tour started.

Still hoping to buy a ticket despite all the warnings? Make sure you know what you're getting into before purchasing one. Here's what we found out from reading Ticketmaster Singapore and Klook's terms and conditions for The Eras Tour.

Is it safe to buy The Eras Tour tickets from a reseller?

There’s a lot of misinformation going around on ticket selling groups about the transferability of The Eras Tour tickets. Rules differ per country, so the case for Ticketmaster España might not be the same for Ticketmaster Singapore.

For Singapore's show in particular, it is stated that ticket reselling of The Eras Tour is strictly prohibited by both Ticketmaster Singapore and Klook—but both companies are also acknowleding that people will try to do so anyway. The warning is this:

“We would like to caution members of the public against purchasing tickets from unauthorized sellers or 3rd party websites,” Ticketmaster Singapore wrote in its Exchange and Refund Policy. “By purchasing tickets through these non-authorized points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible.”

Does Ticketmaster allow reselling of The Eras Tour tickets?

According to Ticketmaster Singapore’s Terms and Conditions, "tickets will immediately become invalid if resold or offered for sale." The same goes for tickets that were bought elsewhere that aren’t The Eras Tour’s official ticketing partner Ticketmaster and official experience partner Klook.

Here are Ticketmaster Singapore's exact policies on ticket reselling:

Your ticket(s) are sold by the event organizer directly to you the consumer. Any tickets purchased by businesses or traders in breach of the terms and conditions of ticket sale may be cancelled.

Tickets sold via third parties and other unauthorized outlets, including but not limited to online auction sites, will not be valid for admission. The resale of a ticket renders it invalid and may lead to refusal of entry.

Only tickets purchased through approved ticket agents are valid for admission. The venue reserves the right to refuse admission. No exchange and/ or refunds will be allowed once tickets are transacted.

Will I be asked to present identification at the National Stadium?

Here’s the thing about buying from others: The name on the purchased ticket will not match the name of whoever bought the resold ticket.

Those who have purchased resold tickets might still be able to get into the concert venue, since you will only be asked to present a printed or digital version of the ticket for entry as stated in Ticketmaster Singapore’s Admission Policy.

However, it is also up to the concert venue staff’s discretion if they will choose to request for identification as mentioned in the Conditions of Entry for the National Stadium. According to Section 2.5 of the Conditions of Entry, KASM reserves the right to refuse entry to or remove any person from the venue. This includes, but is not limited to the following circumstances:

Ticket is damaged, defaced, forged or copied, or not purchased from a Box Office or online from the official ticketing operator

Persons who refuse to be inspected or submit their identification or belongings for inspection

No refund or compensation will be made under any of these circumstances.

Are Klook Experience Packages for The Eras Tour transferrable?

“Other than providing individual tickets to members of your party, there should be no transfer or exchange once Concert Tickets from the Klook Experience Packages are transacted on the Klook App,” Klook wrote in its FAQ.

The same Ticketmaster and National Stadium policies apply for the concert tickets that are part of Klook Experience Packages, but stricter policies will be implemented for Klook’s hotel accommodation.

You will need to present a valid ID or passport with the same name filled out in Klook’s booking to check-in the hotel accommodation, which means buyers of resold Klook Experience Packages will not be able to check-in unless the reseller is physically present with them.

Names cannot be changed once the booking is made. The hotel accommodating booking is strictly non-refundable, either.

“Klook is committed to protecting our customers and fans. As such, we apply strict anti-scalping measures across our platforms,” Klook wrote in its FAQ.

How to report ticket scalpers to Ticketmaster

Submit a report at this Ticketmaster help form. To build a better case, take note of and send the following information:

Reseller’s full name

Reseller’s email address

Order number

Seat location (section, row, seat number)

Screenshot of post or conversation

Ticketmaster Singapore reserves the right to cancel resold tickets without prior notice.