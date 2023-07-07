PSA: Klook Has Ticket Packages for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore

(SPOT.ph) It seems like a majority of Filipino Swifties who signed up for the fan registration failed to receive an access code and were put on the waitlist, excluding them from participating in the general sale for the The Eras Tour show in Singapore. We bring good news: You’ve got another way of securing those The Eras Tour tickets—with hopefully less competition—via Klook.

Klook Experience Packages come with two tickets and one night's stay at a hotel of your choice, starting at SGD $542 (around P22,270) for a four-star hotel and SGD $716 (around P33,363) for a five-star hotel.

Like the general sale, online queuing for the Klook Experience Packages will begin today, July 7 at 12 p.m. The best part? No UOB card or access code is required here. You'll only need a Ticketmaster account and the Klook app to purchase tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: How to Buy Concert Tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore

How to book The Eras Tour tickets from Klook Singapore

There are a few hours left before the queue for the Klook Experience Package starts, but be prepared. Given how the UOB presale sold out in three hours (with over one million in the queue), this more expensive route is still likely to end up with the same fate.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

In the meantime, make sure to download and have the latest version of the Klook mobile app on iOS and Android to be able to participate in The Great War later.

Another thing: You might be checking out through Klook, but don't forget to sign up for a Ticketmaster account. You will be required to fill in your Ticketmaster email address on Klook's checkout page to receive the order confirmation.

Why? Due to incredibly high demand, both platforms will be checking if your Ticketmaster account has already been used to purchase the maximum number of four tickets in previous sales. If this is the case, you will not be able to purchase additional tickets through the Klook Experience Packages.

If you're lucky enough to get past the queue and get on the Klook page...

You'll have the chance to pick the show date, the ticket category, and the hotel of choice. Both tickets from each package will have to be from the same show and category, while the full list of hotels will only be revealed at 12 p.m. later. Do note that the system will only give random seats out of your chosen section, so you’re not able to choose the specific seats that you want.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Each Klook user will be allowed to purchase a maximum of two Klook Experience Packages per account. It's also possible to have those four seats next to each other—simply book two Klook Experience Packages in one transaction.

If the booking is successful, you should receive a ticket confirmation email from Ticketmaster by September 15 and a hotel confirmation email from Klook by September 30. Good luck, Swifties!

Also read: Tips for Securing Tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour General Sale in Singapore