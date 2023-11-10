Inside Out 2 Is Introducing a Character We Know All Too Well

(SPOT.ph) Disney Pixar's film Inside Out (2015) put into a brightly colored animation the feelings we never knew how to articulate as a child. You have Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger panicking inside your brain, picking out memories from your head's filing cabinet, and controlling your actions. But, let's face it, our emotions are never as simple as these five characters as soon as we reach our teen years. Enter Inside Out 2, which rolled out its trailer on November 9 and introduced a brand new character we're all familiar with: Anxiety. The film is scheduled to come out on June 14, 2024.

What to know about Inside Out 2's new character:

Anxiety is joining Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger in the control hub that is Riley's mind. The upcoming sequel is expected to delve deeper into the complexities of human emotions, particularly as Riley transitions into her teenage years. Raise your hand if you can relate to the crippling feeling of anxiety when you get into a new school, make new friends, see your crush, cram a term paper, fail an exam, and the list just goes on and on. Don't even get us started on the never-ending anxiety we get upon adulthood. The addition of Anxiety is poised to bring a new layer of depth and relatability to the storyline as it explores the challenges and uncertainties of growing up.

Inside Out 2's trailer introduces Anxiety, who is voiced by Maya Hawke, as an orange-colored character who arrives after strange crew members demolish the headquarters of Joy and her team. It also shows the foreboding shift in the dynamics of emotions, ranging from curiosity to apprehension, among the five characters. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black are returning to voice the characters of Joy, Sadness, and Anger, respectively. Tony Hale takes over for Bill Hader as Fear; while Liza Lapira replaces Mindy Kaling as Disgust. The blend of familiar voices and fresh perspectives sets the tone for an engaging and emotionally charged sequel that builds upon the success of its predecessor.

The release of Inside Out 2 is highly anticipated, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to reconnect with their favorite characters and embark on a new adventure that promises to be both heartwarming and insightful.

Watch the Inside Out 2 trailer:

