Alden Richards Wants More of Ethan and Joy's Love Story in Hello, Love, Goodbye

(SPOT.ph) We hope you're ready to fall in love and cry your eyes out again as Netflix drops Hello, Love, Goodbye today, December 24. Or if you haven't, well, now's your chance to watch this 2019 romance film—it's the highest-grossing Pinoy film of all time, no big deal—and see for yourself why it's gotten great reviews since its cinematic release. Cue "Kung 'Di Rin Lang Ikaw" by December Avenue and Moira dela Torre in the background.

The Cathy Garcia-Molina film follows Joy Fabregas (Kathryn Bernardo), an overseas Filipino worker in Hong Kong who hustles to provide for her family back in the Philippines. She crosses paths with Ethan del Rosario (Alden Richards), a Pinoy bartender with a playboy rep. The two fall in love, but have to make difficult decisions for their respective dreams and their relationship. The story also touches on the plight of OFWs and the sacrifices they make for their loved ones.

In a recent roundtable with Summit Media editors, SPOT.ph asked Richards what he thought of the film's ending. Turns out he wishes Ethan could have done more. "Si Ethan, parang hindi pa niya pinaglaban nang sobra 'yong love niya for Joy," Richards says. He acknowledges though that Joy and Ethan's situation is complicated, seeing that Joy is dead set on going after her own dreams. "Siguro sa part two, malalaman natin kung ano talaga mangyayari sa love story nila, but for me, sana pinush pa ni Ethan...sana gumawa pa siya ng mas maraming ways para mapag-stay si Joy sa Hong Kong para hindi na siya umalis, para happy ending na."

He recognizes how Hello, Love, Goodbye is not your usual Pinoy romance flick. "Hindi siya 'yong typical movie na ito 'yong start, ito 'yong conflict, ito 'yong resolution," says Richards. "I guess isa 'yon sa factors that's why we all wanted more. Kahit ako na si Ethan do'n, gusto ko pa eh...Ano'ng next, what's next for our love story, Joy and Ethan's love story."

The mention of the words "part two" had us excited; we had to prod Richards further. "Siyempre, Star Cinema 'yong magde-decide if they want to produce another [movie] and I also have to ask my mother network [GMA if] papayagan po nila ako to do it." "Pero sana," he adds, realizing that it's been more than a year since the movie was shown in theaters. "Sana masundan, sayang kasi."

