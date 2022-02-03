Words to Live By: The Best Quotes From Angelica Panganiban's Voting PSA

(SPOT.ph) May 2022 looms ever nearer—and as always, it's time to choose our next president in a more serious manner than swiping left or right on Bumble. And what better way to remind folks to choose our next leader smartly—and with no potential for regret—than a short, sweet, and very cuttingly effective PSA from none other than Angelica Panganiban? The actress lent her signature #hugot humor to a short video posted by the Young Public Servants Facebook page on February 1.

Panganiban reached pretty deep into her own well-documented experiences as a showbiz great, and used it downright creatively in her call for us to vote wisely come the 2022 elections. Put two and two together and you get a hilarious clip with quotes that hit just right; so much so that Panganiban said some stuff you can take with you beyond the voting season. Heck, we want to have them tattooed. Almost.

The Young Public Servants group describes themselves as an NGO of "young dynamic individuals focused on promoting Good Governance and Democratic Citizenship among the youth." And well, if Panganiban had dropped these lessons when we were younger too, we don't doubt it would have knocked some sense into us. We round up some of the best truths and when you can use it IRL—beyond choosing the next Philippine president.

Words to live by from Angelica Panganiban's cuttingly hilarious 2022 Elections PSA:

Ang sakit umasa ha?

Remember this #Hugot when: You spot an ice cream container in the freezer and hope to the heavens it actually contains ice cream.

Nakakapagod din maging tanga.

Remember this #Hugot when: You have to do simple math to get the best deal while online shopping.

Sa ganda kong 'to? Hindi ko deserve. Hindi mo rin deserve. It's not worth it!

Remember this #Hugot when: You come across the most minor of inconveniences.

I've learned my lesson. Kaya sana, ikaw rin.

Remember this #Hugot when: Your ex pops up in your notifs. Alternatively, when your friend tells you their ex has come back from ghosting them.

Kilatising mabuti ang mga manliligaw. Halughugin ang bio-data mula high school hanggang college. Alamin at tingnan ang character references.

Remember this #Hugot when: The next time anybody promises anything even vaguely too good to be true; politicians most especially.

Wag magpapabudol at wag sa magnanakaw!

Remember this #Hugot when: You're on your next "Add to cart" binge session. And definitely during the upcoming elections.

