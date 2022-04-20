Entertainment Showbiz

Here's How You Can Watch the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Coronation Night

Here's to watching all the glam from your couch, in pajamas.

by Pat Villarica
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO BY instagram / beatrice gomez, facebook / miss universe PH

(SPOT.ph) When it comes to pageants, it's us Filipinos that definitely deserve the crown. From various competitions locally and globally, coronation night (and in some cases, day), become an unspoken holiday among aficionados. And for the first time ever, you can watch the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Coronation Night not just online but also on-ground on Saturday, April 20, 2022.

Also read:
The Funniest Tweets from Miss Universe 2021

How to watch the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Coronation Night

On-ground

undefined
PHOTO BY Instagram/Miss Universe Philippines

Since its inception, audiences have not been allowed to watch the competition on-site, but luckily, Alert Level 1 means that events are finally back. In case you want to support your fave queen-to-be in the Mall of Asia Arena, tickets are available via the SM Tickets website and prices start at P950. 

Online

undefined
PHOTO BY Instagram/Miss Universe Philippines

If you're still cautious about mingling with people outside your bubble, you can stream the pageant on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube page and on iWant TFC. 

On Television

undefined
PHOTO BY Instagram/Miss Universe Philippines
Pageant fans love reliving their favorite competition moments, no lie there. You can watch the magic all over again on your TV. Catch the replay of the Coronation Night on GMA, airing May 1, Sunday, at 9 a.m.!

