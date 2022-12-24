How to Take Care of Your Mental Health at Christmastime

(SPOT.ph) Holiday blues is an unspoken staple of the Christmas holidays. Those who are dealing with childhood trauma and mental health issues can feel stressed out or sad when everyone around them is celebrating.

It's okay to feel stressed and anxious during this season, psychologists said. Acknowledging and addressing these feelings can help bring back the festive mood for this time of the year.

How to deal with the holiday blues

Here are some tips from mental health services Mind You on how to take care of our mental health during the holidays:

Create a Christmas playlist

While Christmas tunes can trigger nostalgia both good and bad, listening to music in general releases the happy hormone called dopamine, the neurotransmitter responsible in making a human feel pleasure and improving the mood. Listening to feel-good music can also reduce feelings of depression and stress, said psychologist Rea Celine Villa.

List down your holiday agenda

With reunions and get-togethers happening left and right, it's easy to be overwhelmed with everything that's happening. List down the things you want to do during the holidays and don't forget to include activities you enjoy, like watching a movie or having coffee with friends, to uplift your mood, said Villa.

Get some sunlight

While you can get your Vitamin D in capsule form, waking up for an early morning jog or walk with the dog will do wonders for your mental health. Sunlight also signals the brain to give you serotonin, which helps you feel calm and focused, according to psychologist Ivana Maron. Too tired to go out? Sitting by the window is also an alternative.

Schedule social activities

It's the perfect time to bring family and friends together since everyone is in a holiday, said Maron. Bake cookies, play board games, host an afternoon get-together over tea or coffee, or just chit-chat with loved ones even virtually to stave off the holiday blues.

Stressed? Practice self-soothing techniques

Feeling overwhelmed? Use your senses to help manage your emotions. Try to listen or play music, light a scented candle or spritz a bit of perfume on your neck, maybe spend time outdoors for a change of scenery, or enjoy a cup of hot coffee or chocolate to help you relax, said psychologist Sarah Macaraeg.

Have realistic expectations

Practice mindfulness to be fully present and aware of what's happening, and accept situations as it is, said Macaraeg.

"Practice gratitude in these moments–no thinking of the past or the future."