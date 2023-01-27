GUIDE: What to Do If You Get Food Poisoning

(SPOT.ph) Getting sick is the last thing you’d want after a night out wining and dining with friends, but it’s a real possibility especially if you consume foods prone to upsetting even the strongest stomachs. Food poisoning sucks, and if you’re reading this, you probably want to get out of your painful predicament real quick, or you know just how bad it can get that you know you want to avoid it.

What causes food poisoning?

Food poisoning strikes when you ingest food contaminated with bacteria like salmonella or Escherichia coli, more commonly known as E. coli. Mild to serious symptoms hit those with poisoning and vary from person to person and depending on the germ. Some are lucky to feel sick for only a few hours while some may suffer from symptoms for several days.

How soon does food poisoning hit?

It depends on several factors such as the bacteria in your system and how your body responds. How food is prepared and served also plays a role in what symptoms you get, too. Food not cooked after handling like meats and finger food like sandwiches, with symptoms manifesting within 30 minutes to eight hours.

If you eat undercooked or raw shellfish such as oysters, it’s likely the Vibrio bacteria, and symptoms can show up within 24 hours. At its worst, food poisoning can be caused by Listeria and leave you ill for up to two weeks. Listeria is classified as an invasive illness, meaning it attacks parts of the body usually free from germs, and often requires care in a hospital. The worst cases may result in death.

What are the symptoms of food poisoning?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms are:

Diarrhea

Stomach pain or cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Severe symptoms include:

Bloody diarrhea

Diarrhea that lasts more than 3 days

High fever (temperature over 38°C)

Vomiting so often that even liquids can’t be kept down

Signs of dehydration

not peeing much

a dry mouth and throat

feeling dizzy when standing up

Recovery at home is possible, but if you’re suffering from any of the above severe symptoms, seeking medical help is imperative. Pregnant women with fever and flu-like symptoms must see a doctor immediately as infections can cause problems with the pregnancy.

How do I survive food poisoning?

Diarrhea or vomiting can lead to dehydration if you don’t have enough water in your body, so it’s best to drink plenty of fluids to mitigate the loss of water. Oral rehydration salts dissolved in water are a good idea.

As for food, best consume bland, neutral food, preferably carbohydrates. Stuff like bread, rice, pasta, and potatoes in portioned quantities are a good start.

Sleep is your best friend. Allow your body to fight the bacteria and take ample rest. It might not seem like a lot, but it really works.

How do I avoid food poisoning?

The simplest way is to wash your hands and surfaces before, during, and after preparing anything you’re intending to eat. Germs are everywhere—your hands, plates, the kitchen, and cutting boards—so disinfecting is your best bet.

When cooking, separate raw ingredients like meat, seafood, and eggs from food that are ready to eat. Keep raw food away from other items in your grocery cart, kitchen, and refrigerator. And of course, ensure that your food is heated at the right temperature and cooked before serving or consumption.

Any uneaten food should be frozen or refrigerated as soon as possible. Meat and seafood from the market have to be frozen immediately, while cooked leftovers must be refrigerated within 2 hours of cooking.

Lastly, if you’re planning to eat a huge serving of sashimi, raw meat like yukhoe, and oysters, you might want to reconsider. It’s tempting to fill your plate right away (we love a good deal and delicious food as much as you do), but large quantities can leave your stomach upset. Dining at restaurants or anywhere else where you don’t see the preparation process should raise some red flags.

We’re not saying you should abstain from nabbing your fave cuts from that sushi platter at your friend’s birthday party, but it’s best to assess your consumption. Think you’ve had too much? It’s okay to stop or to pace. Don’t think it smells or looks fresh? You don’t have to eat it. Experiencing an ache in your tummy? It’s fine if you stop.