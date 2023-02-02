TikTok Trend "Rage Applying" Could Be Your Ticket Out of An Unsatisfying Workplace

(SPOT.ph) Ever caught yourself angrily typing in LinkedIn or JobStreet on your computer whenever you feel annoyed at your boss or your coworkers? It's the most relatable feeling in the workplace, especially among frustrated employees who would rather seek opportunities elsewhere than stick to a work they have learned to despise.

That is exactly what TikTok user redweez did when, in December 2022, she introduced the latest workplace term called rage applying: a coping mechanism that burnt-out employees were more than happy to hop on in. It's when workers send out a flurry of resumes to employers hoping to get a job elsewhere ASAP.

"This is your sign to keep rage applying to jobs. Because I got mad at work and I rage-applied to like 15 jobs and then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 (P1.36 million) raise and it's a great place to work so keep rage-applying. It'll happen," she said in a TikTok video that has over 2.4 million views.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The practice of rage applying, like quiet quitting, isn't new but it comes at a time when employees are more vocal and active in addressing workplace issues. It's the pandemic effect, where employees are thinking more about their bargaining power and how to demand—or look for—better working conditions.

Also read:

Are You a Quiet Quitter? What If You've Been Quiet Fired?

When Your Boss Quiet Promotes You, What Do You Do?

Why TikTok trend 'rage applying' is a hit among employees

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Revenge is the common theme borne out of the pandemic, and that applies to travel, reunions, and even careers.

Rage applying is no different. It is common among the millennials and GenZs who were deprived of options in work and play when COVID-19 struck, psychologist and life coach Ali Gui said. It's valid, given how the pandemic allowed people to reevaluate their priorities in life to pursue a better work-life balance.

"It's more of a revenge against an employer na hindi siya nabigyan ng tamang break, hindi na-recognize ang effort n'ya tapos marami siyang ina-applyan na trabaho," she told TeleRadyo.

"Kadalasan ngayon dahil sa pandemic, 'yung mga tao naiisip na ang ikli ng buhay, kailangan ganyan na ako... mabilis e lalo GenZ. They want it fast, they want it instant."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

So why is this trend on the rise? It stems from broken workplace practices wherein the common denominator is a disconnect between unhappy, unappreciated workers and their bosses, said Sheela Subramanian, co-founder of consortium Future Forum which studies the future of work. Why wait for your employers to listen to you or see your worth when you can ditch them for a different job?

“Applying for a new role in a fit of rage against your current employer may feel like it has come out of nowhere. But rage applying is normally the endpoint in a build-up of negativity about your job," career trends expert Jill Cotton told Stylist UK.

Rage applying has its pros and cons

TikToker redweez and other employees who jumped in on the bandwagon and reaped the rewards will tell you it's worth it. After all, who doesn't love fat paychecks, better working conditions, flexible workplace arrangements, and a boss who actually listens and understands the employees?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rage applying for jobs can feel like a lottery ("the more entries you send, the more chances of winning") and while it can be rewarding, you might also deal with rejections which can take a toll on your mental health. It now begs the question: is it the best solution as you look to improve your work experience?

Maybe take a breather first and strategize as you find ways how to deal with your frustration at work, educational leadership, and development expert Marchem Pfeiffer told LinkedIn. Blindly looking for a job without researching the company culture, for example, can lead you to a different workplace with the same problem.

Pfeiffer also suggested to not rage-apply to several positions in one company. Human resources may see it as a sign that you're not taking them seriously or that you lack loyalty and patience, he said.

Also, note the importance of work tenure and how it can affect your career in the long run, said life coach Gui.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"As we stay in a company for a long time, doon tayo namo-mold, doon tayo naggo-grow, doon tayo nahahasa na napapansin ng employer."

Also read:

I Came Back to Metro Manila for RTO and Now I'm Questioning All My Life Choices

How to Say "No" When Your Boss Asks You to Return to Office