Master the Most In-Demand Skills by Taking These Free LinkedIn Courses

by Pia Regalado
Just now
(SPOT.ph) Planning to switch careers soon, or maybe you just want to further improve your skills to grow your career? It's always best to invest in yourself, and one of the things you can do to keep yourself at the top of your game career-wise is to develop your talent. Companies are looking beyond just technically skillful employees—they're also looking for critical and multi-faceted people who can thrive in the evolving future of work, according to professional networking platform LinkedIn, who is offering free online courses until next month to help you master in-demand skills.

To help you align with the growing demand on transferable skills in the workplace, LinkedIn released its list of most in-demand skills for employees in the Philippines and the related learning courses you can take online for free until March 15, 2023.

LinkedIn's Top 10 Most In-Demand Skills in 2023

Linkedin
PHOTO BY Shutterstock/Casezy idea ILLUSTRATION War Espejo
To fuel your career growth, make sure to master these top 10 most in-demand skills for workers in the Philippines this year, according to LinkedIn:

  1. Customer Service
  2. Management
  3. Communications
  4. Sales
  5. Analytical Skills
  6. Project Management
  7. Leadership
  8. English
  9. Research
  10. Marketing

Enroll in these free LinkedIn courses to brush up on these skills

Whether you're looking to expand your knowledge by upskilling (developing your existing skill sets) or by reskilling (learning new skills outside your existing skill sets), the following courses can help:

Read more stories about

