Job Hunting? These Are the Top Jobs and Industries to Explore in 2023

(SPOT.ph) Looking to switch careers this year? Job search site JobStreet Philippines released its top 10 list of roles, specializations, and industries to apply for to help job applicants make smarter career choices this year.

The most in-demand role this year with the most job listings is for customer service representatives, while customer service is the top job expertise this year, said JobStreet. There are more than 75,000 jobs up for grabs on the platform: over 53,000 are career opportunities in Luzon and more than 15,000 are job listings from Visayas and Mindanao.

Competition among talents is tougher now that the pandemic is easing, that's why job hunters are encouraged to learn new skills, be more digital-savvy, and be smarter with their choices, said JobStreet Philippines Country Manager Philip Gioca.

JobStreet Philippines released its top 10 jobs, specialization, and industries to gun for this 2023:

Try your luck and bag any of these top 10 in-demand roles this year as they have the highest job posts recently:

Customer Service Representative Teacher Administrative Officer Call Center Operator Nurse Software Engineer Team Leader Business Analyst Sales Associate Engineer

These are the top 10 hottest job expertise or specializations this year:

Customer Service Finance-General/Cost Accounting IT/Computer-Software Clerical/Administrative Support Human Resources Marketing/Business Development Education Sales-Retail/General Banking/Financial Services Sales-Corporate

These are the top 10 industries with the most hirings recently:

Call Center/IT-Enabled Services/BPO Human Resources Management/Consulting Education Retail/Merchandise Government/Defense Computer/Information Technology (Software) Manufacturing/Production Electrical and Electronics Banking/Financial Services Construction/Building/Engineering

