Top 10 Work From Home Jobs in the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) Over half of Filipino employees prefer to keep working from home even as fewer COVID cases allow the planet to cautiously reopen from two years of virus restrictions, according to industry tracker Jobstreet. Unburdened by hellish commutes and expensive fuel, it's a no-brainer for workers to shun reporting on-site for as long as they can.

Some 51% of employees prefer to keep a WFH or a remote work setup with 41% willing to accept a lower salary in exchange for a "more affordable location", according to data from JobStreet Philippines as of mid-2022.

"Many workers took the time to reassess not only their careers but their personal life... Now what we are seeing is the question of 'is it worth it?'" JobStreet Philippines country manager Philip Gioca told reporters.

"The two years of the pandemic really gave them the time to understand what’s important to them," he added, noting that workers are returning to the provinces or to areas nearby Metro Manila "so they can continue to leave a well-balanced life."

The good news, according to Gioca, is that pay and benefits for employees whether office-based or in a WFH setup are nearly the same.

"Whatever [benefit] is extended in face-to-face is extended to the WFH setup. We see that a greater number of WFH setups are being offered in provinces than in Metro Manila," he said.

Work from home jobs in the Philippines

For job seekers who are looking for roles with WFH setups, here are the top roles available according to JobStreet Philippines:

1. Encoder

2. Engineer

3. Office Staff

4. Virtual Assistant

5. Accountant

6. Architect

7. Information Technology

8. Non-Voice BPO