LIST: The 10 Best Employers in the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) For Gen Zs starting out in the workforce, finding a good employer is a challenging ordeal with everyone having their own definition of "good".

For job seekers and career shifters who don't know where to start looking, The Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista released a comprehensive ranking of the best employers in the Philippines.

The research which spanned some 100,000 recommendations across 27 industries came up with a ranking of 300 employers under The Philippines’ Best Employers 2023.

Who are the best employers?

Here are the top 10 best employers in the Philippines based on the list:

1. Honda

2. Verizon Communications

3. Makati Medical Center

4. De La Salle- College of Saint Benilde

5. Google

6. Unilever

7. Microsoft

8. EM Devices Corporation

9. Canva

10. Pascual Laboratories

Employers with at least 250 employees were considered for the ranking which included evaluations from employees as part of a scoring matrix.

Scores of the 300 awarded companies according to The Philippine Daily Inquirer form the best 9% of eligible companies in the basic list.

You can view all 300 awarded companies here.

