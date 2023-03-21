WATCH: Home Buddies' Mayora Looks Back at the Virtual Neighborhood's Past Three Years

(SPOT.ph) For three years, home improvement group Home Buddies has been the authority for all things budol—from Team Puti and Team Kahoy to inverter appliances—that it has amassed some 3.1 million virtual neighbors or kapitbahay on Facebook alone.

Home Buddies' Mayora Frances Cabatuando tells SPOT.ph the highlights of the group's journey from being the source of budol to becoming a community, the best budol purchases, and space-saving tips for homeowners.

Cabatuando, who was hailed as one of Cosmopolitan's Women of Influence, also introduced us to Home Buddies' sister community Hangout Buddies, where travel enthusiasts come together for revenge travel practical tips and hacks.

Check out SPOT.ph's interview with Home Buddies' Mayora Frances Cabatuando here: