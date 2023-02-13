Move Over, Tinder: This Couple Found Love in Home Buddies

(SPOT.ph) Facebook group Home Buddies is largely associated with budol finds, thanks to its aesthetic home goals that got Filipinos choosing either the side of #TeamKahoy or #TeamPuti during the pandemic. But did you know that it's also where you can find the love of your life?

Take Andrew Asencio and Camille Fiedacan: heartbroken members who found each other in the sea of 3.1 million Home Buddies followers. Asencio talked about his dream house in Bataan—the one he built for his girlfriend of six years—and how he's grieving their breakup because of cheating. All this without knowing his future girlfriend will see his post.

Also read: Why is Home Buddies on Facebook a Hit? We Asked the 'Mayora'

"Posting it here before in Home Buddies was one of the BEST decisions I have made in my life because, through that, I finally found the right woman for my humble home," he told Home Buddies on February 1, with more than 18,000 followers reacting to his post.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Andrew and Camille: From Home Buddies Members to Lovers

It was May 2022 when Asencio, 32, shared the story with the group. At that time, his dream house had just been turned over to him.

"I worked hard to build this house thinking of our future together. I was about to propose this June but I discovered she’s been cheating on me. Apparently, God is good, He saved me from the wrong person before I even got into the marrying situation," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Asencio then manifested that he would find his "dream wife" in the group, with the hashtag #hurtbutnotbroken. The post garnered 33,000 reactions, with group members telling him to stay strong.

Also read:

10 Home Design Games to Play If You Liked Bondee

This Upgraded Bahay Kubo in Batangas Cost P1M to Build



That's when Fiedacan, 25, added him as a friend on Facebook. At that time, Fiedacan from Lipa was a "sad girl" trying to move on from her ex, whom she had a relationship with for four years.

"Nandito lang kasi ako sa bahay so wala akong ginagawa. Kaka-break lang namin ng ex ko so parang medyo sad girl tayo, doon ako tumambay sa Home Buddies. So pag-browse ko, nakita ko 'yung post ni Andrew. In-add ko lang siya, no react, no comment, no message," she told SPOT.ph.

The two never made contact for two months. Then in July 2022, Asencio scrolled through his Facebook and saw a tourist spot in Lipa that he wanted to visit. It was Fiedacan's post, and they struck a conversation for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Since then, "lagi ko na siya pinupuntahan sa Lipa. Weekly, every day off. Iba kasi ang usap sa personal. Nakakatuwa siya kasama, nakakalibang. Natatanggal stress ko sa life," Asencio said.

The two officially got together in October 2022.

What's Next for Andrew and Camille

It was a trend for the ladies at Home Buddies to pen a letter called "Dear Future Husband" but it turns out, Asencio's feel-good post was enough to find him a future life partner, who has now started decorating their soon-to-be-home. Move over Team Puti and Team Kahoy—this couple is Team Gray all the way.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Are Inverter Aircons Money-Saving or Budol?

As for their engagement—and eventually, wedding: "Soon po, soon," said Asencio. And yes, Home Buddies founder Frances Cabatuando, whom members fondly call "mayora", is invited.

"Kinilig ako and nakakatuwa that apart from just home things, I was able to bridge two people together. Love is hard to find and to be able to be kind of a matchmaker, kahit hindi literal, but creating an avenue na nakapag-meet sila, it warms my heart," said Cabatuando.

"I'm sure there are also stories na naging magkaibigan, natulungang mga negosyo kasi nakahanap ng suki sa Home Buddies. It just makes me feel good," she said.

As for the couple, Valentine's Day this 2023 will be better than the past year.

"Every challenge, every struggle, may plano talaga si Lord na ibibigay sa iyo, 'yung tipong tinuturing mo na God's gift," said Fiedacan.

"Hindi ko naman ine-expect na mangyayari 'to. Siguro may perfect time and God's plan. Antayin lang natin 'yan. Kusang dadating 'yan. Tuloy lang tayo sa life, maging positive lang."