Top 15 Companies to Grow Your Career in 2023, According to LinkedIn

(SPOT.ph) IT services and consulting firm Accenture tops the list of best workplaces to grow your career, professional networking platform LinkedIn said Wednesday, April 19, as more employees look for companies where they can upskill and achieve long-term successes in their careers.

The list, which also includes fintech companies Mynt (GCash) and Maya in the top three, puts into consideration where employees can advance their careers while employed there, LinkedIn said in its third annual top company list.

LinkedIn based its ranking on eight pillars for career progression: the ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

To be eligible for this list, a company must have had at least 500 employees by end of 2022 and an attrition rate of no higher than 10% during the methodology time period. Companies that laid off more than 10% of their workforce are also ineligible.

The Top 15 Companies Where Employees Can Grow Their Careers

Some may be fortunate enough to work in these companies. For those who are still looking to switch jobs or find opportunities elsewhere, this list could help you find your next employer. Take note that these are only parent companies, said LinkedIn.

Accenture - IT Services and IT Consulting Mynt (GCash) - Financial Services Maya ­- Financial Services Philip Morris International - Tobacco Manufacturing Unilever - Manufacturing Globe Group - Telecommunications Aboitiz Power - Utilities Kyndryl - IT Services and IT Consulting SAP - Software Development Procter & Gamble - Manufacturing Sagility - Outsourcing and Offshoring Consulting Citi - Financial Services Boehringer Ingelheim - Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Prudential - Financial Services Nestle - Food and Beverage Services

To help guide you in your job search, check out the list on the LinkedIn website which also specifies the most notable skills as well as the most common job titles related to the companies.

