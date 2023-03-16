Take These LinkedIn Courses on Artificial Intelligence for Free

(SPOT.ph) Artificial intelligence, a.k.a. AI, was once the stuff of fiction. Now, we're seeing its capabilities everywhere—from deleting your ex from your good photos to writing and directing a short film—so it is a plus (or soon, maybe a requirement) for us to future-proof our careers and build our AI-related skills.

To help employees adapt to the fast-changing world of work, professional networking platform LinkedIn is putting up 100 learning courses on generative AI—or technology that produces various types of content including text, images, and audio—to arm you with the information you need to harness this technology responsibly.

Take note that these courses are available from March 16 to June 30, 2023 so sign up soon and take as many free courses as you can.

LinkedIn Offers 100 Learning Courses on Generative Artificial Intelligence

LinkedIn's courses covers a vast number of topics on AI, which includes beginner courses like Responsible AI: Principles and Practical Applications and Foundations of Responsible AI and intermediate and advanced courses like Hands-On PyTorch Machine Learning and Advanced AI: Transformers for NLP using Large Language Models

There are also courses for those in the tech industry including Next Generation AI: An Intro to GPT-3, Power BI: Integrating AI and Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence for Cybersecurity.

Those working in human resources may also benefit from courses such as Applied AI for Human Resources, Tech On the Go: Ethics in AI, and Artificial Intelligence for Project Managers.

Working in marketing and sales? Check out these courses: Artificial Intelligence for Marketing, Nano Tips for Using Generative AI Tools for Better Marketing Outcomes, and Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy.

Business leaders can also learn a thing or two about AI through these free courses: Artificial Intelligence for Business Leaders, Mistakes to Avoid in Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy: Case Studies.

For a complete list, visit LinkedIn for more information.