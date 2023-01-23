News + Explainer Adulting

Add These Free Online UP Courses to Your Resume

by Pia Regalado
18 hours ago
PHOTO BY unsplash / dan dimmock

(SPOT.ph) Want to learn more this 2023? Go crazy with these free online courses that the University of the Philippines Open University is offering starting February. The best part is, you'll receive an e-certificate once you're done and you can list it down in your resume as a 16-hour training.

The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) is one of the many campuses of the UP System; This platform, which pioneered distance education and open learning in the Philippines, is set to release 23 short courses—from social entrepreneurship to business analytics—including five additional multimedia production courses for everyone who's interested to learn for free this year. No pressure—you can learn at your own pace anytime, anywhere as long as you have Internet connection.

"These courses are FREE, SELF-PACED, and OPEN to everyone, so you may complete them at your convenience. At the end of each course, e-certificates will be awarded to course completers which you may include in your resume as a 16-hour training," UPOU said.

UPOU Online Courses: How to Enroll

UP Open University
PHOTO BY UPOU
What courses are available?

February

  • Gender Sensitivity Training
  • Basics of Graphic Design

March

  • Introduction to Open and Distance eLearning (ODeL)
  • Strategic Planning in ODeL
  • Understanding the Child Better
  • Introduction to Techology for Teaching and Learning

April

  • Scriptwriting for a Video Material
  • Quality Assurance in ODeL
  • Crisis Management and Foresight Planning

May

  • Learner Support in ODeL
  • Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs
  • Social Entrepreneurship

June

  • Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs
  • Legal Instruments for the Protection of Children

July

  • Introduction to Open and Distance eLearning (ODeL)
  • Strategic Planning in ODeL
  • Business Analytics Concepts and Frameworks
  • Basic Animation Using Powtoon

August

  • Quality Assurance in ODeL
  • Learner Support in ODeL

September

  • Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning
  • Institutional Mechanism Towards Child Rights Protection and Promotion
  • Planning Programs on Child Rights Protection and Promotion

October

  • Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs
  • Developing and Producing an Interactive Educational Video Material
  • Video Editing Using an Open-Source Video Editing Software
November and December

  • Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs
  • Implemeting and Evaluating Programs for Child Rights

How to register?

To enroll in any (or all) of the courses, follow these steps:

1. Go to https://model.upou.edu.ph/login/signup.php
2. Fill up all required fields.
3. Click on "Create My New Account".
4. You will receive an email to confirm your account.
5. After confirming your account, you can now log in.

Once logged in, you can browse through the featured courses section and select the courses you want to enroll in when they open in February.

