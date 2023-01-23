Add These Free Online UP Courses to Your Resume

(SPOT.ph) Want to learn more this 2023? Go crazy with these free online courses that the University of the Philippines Open University is offering starting February. The best part is, you'll receive an e-certificate once you're done and you can list it down in your resume as a 16-hour training.

The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) is one of the many campuses of the UP System; This platform, which pioneered distance education and open learning in the Philippines, is set to release 23 short courses—from social entrepreneurship to business analytics—including five additional multimedia production courses for everyone who's interested to learn for free this year. No pressure—you can learn at your own pace anytime, anywhere as long as you have Internet connection.

Also read:

The Philosophy of Superheroes, The Art of Clowning + Other Obscure Online Courses to Take

10 Cool Classes You Can Take From Home

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"These courses are FREE, SELF-PACED, and OPEN to everyone, so you may complete them at your convenience. At the end of each course, e-certificates will be awarded to course completers which you may include in your resume as a 16-hour training," UPOU said.

UPOU Online Courses: How to Enroll

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

What courses are available?

February

Gender Sensitivity Training

Basics of Graphic Design

March

Introduction to Open and Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Strategic Planning in ODeL

Understanding the Child Better

Introduction to Techology for Teaching and Learning

April

Scriptwriting for a Video Material

Quality Assurance in ODeL

Crisis Management and Foresight Planning

May

Learner Support in ODeL

Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs

Social Entrepreneurship

June

Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs

Legal Instruments for the Protection of Children

July

Introduction to Open and Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Strategic Planning in ODeL

Business Analytics Concepts and Frameworks

Basic Animation Using Powtoon

August

Quality Assurance in ODeL

Learner Support in ODeL

September

Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning

Institutional Mechanism Towards Child Rights Protection and Promotion

Planning Programs on Child Rights Protection and Promotion

October

Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs

Developing and Producing an Interactive Educational Video Material

Video Editing Using an Open-Source Video Editing Software

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

November and December

Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs

Implemeting and Evaluating Programs for Child Rights

How to register?

To enroll in any (or all) of the courses, follow these steps:

1. Go to https://model.upou.edu.ph/login/signup.php

2. Fill up all required fields.

3. Click on "Create My New Account".

4. You will receive an email to confirm your account.

5. After confirming your account, you can now log in.

Once logged in, you can browse through the featured courses section and select the courses you want to enroll in when they open in February.