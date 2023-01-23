Add These Free Online UP Courses to Your Resume

(SPOT.ph) Want to learn more this 2023? Go crazy with these free online courses that the University of the Philippines Open University is offering starting February. The best part is, you'll receive an e-certificate once you're done and you can list it down in your resume as a 16-hour training.
The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) is one of the many campuses of the UP System; This platform, which pioneered distance education and open learning in the Philippines, is set to release 23 short courses—from social entrepreneurship to business analytics—including five additional multimedia production courses for everyone who's interested to learn for free this year. No pressure—you can learn at your own pace anytime, anywhere as long as you have Internet connection.
Also read:
The Philosophy of Superheroes, The Art of Clowning + Other Obscure Online Courses to Take
10 Cool Classes You Can Take From Home
"These courses are FREE, SELF-PACED, and OPEN to everyone, so you may complete them at your convenience. At the end of each course, e-certificates will be awarded to course completers which you may include in your resume as a 16-hour training," UPOU said.
UPOU Online Courses: How to Enroll
What courses are available?
February
- Gender Sensitivity Training
- Basics of Graphic Design
March
- Introduction to Open and Distance eLearning (ODeL)
- Strategic Planning in ODeL
- Understanding the Child Better
- Introduction to Techology for Teaching and Learning
April
- Scriptwriting for a Video Material
- Quality Assurance in ODeL
- Crisis Management and Foresight Planning
May
- Learner Support in ODeL
- Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs
- Social Entrepreneurship
June
- Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs
- Legal Instruments for the Protection of Children
July
- Introduction to Open and Distance eLearning (ODeL)
- Strategic Planning in ODeL
- Business Analytics Concepts and Frameworks
- Basic Animation Using Powtoon
August
- Quality Assurance in ODeL
- Learner Support in ODeL
September
- Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning
- Institutional Mechanism Towards Child Rights Protection and Promotion
- Planning Programs on Child Rights Protection and Promotion
October
- Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs
- Developing and Producing an Interactive Educational Video Material
- Video Editing Using an Open-Source Video Editing Software
November and December
- Blended Teaching and Learning Using OERs
- Implemeting and Evaluating Programs for Child Rights
How to register?
To enroll in any (or all) of the courses, follow these steps:
1. Go to https://model.upou.edu.ph/login/signup.php
2. Fill up all required fields.
3. Click on "Create My New Account".
4. You will receive an email to confirm your account.
5. After confirming your account, you can now log in.
Once logged in, you can browse through the featured courses section and select the courses you want to enroll in when they open in February.