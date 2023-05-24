UPCAT Takers, Here Are Last-Minute Tips to Help You Pass the Entrance Exam

(SPOT.ph) After three pandemic years without college entrance tests, the University of the Philippines in 2023 brings back its College Admission Test (UPCAT), which means students who aspire to become Isko't Iska by 2024 will have to face the "most competitive" college admission test in the country.

Some 104,070 incoming college freshmen will compete for highly-coveted spots (read: some 15,000 slots for freshmen) in the premier state university's eight constituent university across the country by taking the UPCAT 2024 this June 3 and 4, UP President Angelo Jimenez said.

Competing for a slot into the Philippines' top one university at the QS World University Rankings 2023 can be tough, so we asked UP alumna Jam Alcantara, owner and mentor of review groupThe Maroon Bluebook, for smart tips on how to survive UPCAT and other college admission tests.

What you need to know about UPCAT 2024

The mettle of aspiring Iskolars ng Bayan will be tested via the UPCAT, which will measure their wits through examinations happening just two days a year. This time, it falls on June 3 and 4, with some examinees taking it in the morning or in the afternoon for about five hours.

The UPCAT consists of four subtests: Language Proficiency (in English and Filipino), Reading Comprehension (in English and Filipino), Science, and Mathematics.

UP will base an applicant's performance by combining their final grade from grades eight to 11 plus their UPCAT scores to find out their university predicted grade (UPG).

An applicant's admission will also be based on their rank, campus quota and/or cut-off grade and those who are sucessful can only be admitted to one campus of their choice as determined in their application forms. It may be more difficult to enter certain degree programs in different campuses based on the quota and demand.

Smart tips to follow before, during, and after UPCAT

Alcantara, who took the UPCAT in 2017, shared some of the best tips she tells aspiring Isko't Iska:

Before the UPCAT

Prepare your must-bring items

Save this checklist for your list of must-bring to the test center:

Test permit

School ID or any valid government-issued ID

Two good quality pencils

Sharpener

Rubber eraser

Remember that the use of mobile phones, calculating devices, and/or cameras are strictly prohibited during the exam.

Buy snacks

UPCAT lasts for about five hours so it's best to bring something to munch on like crackers, nuts, cookies, or bread. Don't forget to bring water, too.

Plan your trip to UP

Make sure that you know (or at least familiar) with the area where you will take the exam. If you have a car or someone will drive you there, make sure you get there before the calltime so you still have time to relax before the test.

If you're a commuter, plan the routes you'll take and prepare for possible traffic as there will be plenty of examiners heading towards UP. Plan for transpo contingency plans, too.

"Problem usually sa pag-uwi kasi siyempre sobrang dami ninyong nag-exam, nagkakaubusan ng transpo."

Remember that you have to be there by 6:30 a.m. if you're in the morning session and by 12 p.m. if you're in the afternoon session.

Cram for the exam if that's your thing

Cramming may or may not work for you, so try to determine if this before you decide to do it days before—or even the night before—UPCAT.

"There are people na nag-cram at nakapasa pero I also know a lot of people who planned five months ahead para mag-review for the UPCAT."

"In my experience, I did take a rest parang one to two days before the UPCAT para mawala 'yung nerves and pressure," she said.

Take practice tests as much as you can

"Answer as much practice tests as they can, hindi lang puro basa but to really try to recreate 'yung feeling ng UPCAT na magsagot nang mabilis," said Alcantara, who advocates for learning by doing.

"Ang good thing sa UPCAT is 'yung coverage ng exam is really just junior high school and senior high school topics. Alam na nila 'yun, na-discuss na 'yun sa kanila."

During the UPCAT

Maximize your toilet breaks

Go on toilet breaks so you can stretch your legs and breathe a little, but don't spend too much time there as you'll lose precious time answering your test.

Guess smart

UPCAT takers dread the "right minus wrong" scheme, meaning that every wrong answer will be penalized with minus points. It's been the belief ever since that UP applies this to every test.

"They call it penalty for guessing so if you answer the wrong question, may deduction na 0.25 so that's another factor you have to consider 'pag manghuhula ka sa UPCAT," said Alcantara.

Her tip? Eliminate choices first before going with your gut.

"Kasi 'di ba multiple choice ang UPCAT? If you can eliminate at least one choice from the question, don ko lang maa-advice na sige manghula ka na kasi that would be called an educated guess, pero I suggest not to guess blindly. Just leave it blank if wala ka talaga alam sa question."

Try to recall the basics

If you understand the foundations of the core subjects, it can be easier to understand the questions in UPCAT.

"Yung perception din kasi ng iba about UPCAT is mahirap siya pero in reality, 'pag nakita nila UPCAT, 'di siya kasing hirap ng iniisip nila na sobrang kailangan mo malaman 'yung depth ng isang topic. Ang problem kasi with UPCAT, 'di siya malalim pero malawak ['yung coverage]," she said.

"Kung alam talaga foundation ng isang concept, mas madali nilang masasagutan ang UPCAT."

After the UPCAT

Congrats, you're done with UPCAT! Unfortunately, UPCAT results are notorious for being among the last to be released, so it is understandable that you can become nervous or anxious as you wait.

During the waiting game, you may opt to find "backup" schools to apply for.

"Sa waiting game, hanap din sila ng backup schools. 'Yun kasi anxiety ng iba is they do UP or nothing na mindset kaya mas nanenerbyos sila e ang tagal-tagal mag-announce ng UP ng results, ito pinaka-late," she said.

"Ayoko mag-subscribe sa fact na UP or nothing kasi in the end, ang UP, school lang 'yan. 'Di 'yan magdi-dictate sa pagiging successful mo as a person or sa capabilities mo as a person na 'di porke 'di ka nakapasa ng UPCAT, 'di ka na ganun katalino."

Remember that UP is just one of many schools in the country, and whatever happens, you still hold the key to your future, said Alcantara.

Her friendly reminder: "'Wag iangkla 'yung worth sa magiging results ng UPCAT."

