You Can Now Get Prepaid Fiber Internet for as Low as P299 a Week

7 hours ago
(SPOT.ph) Need fiber-speed internet but can't commit to lock-in plans yet? Good news: Globe has introduced a budget-friendly way for Filipinos to get high-speed Internet for as low as P299 a week.

Introducing GFiber Prepaid, which allows more Filipinos on a budget to get Fiber-speed Internet without saying yes to a years-long plan. No need to leave home to apply for it either—you can do it online.

You can get GFiber Prepaid for as low as P1,499 as its special introductory offer, which comes with free installation and one-week unlimited Internet. It comes with a bonus: GFiber Prepaid's box can be repurposed and used as a laptop stand.

What you need to know about Globe's prepaid Fiber internet 

Globe's GFiber Prepaid Box
PHOTO BY Handout/Globe At Home

GFiber Prepaid offers unli pay-per-use promos, which range from P299 for seven days to P999 for 30 days. It's more affordable than the cheapest GFiber Unli Plan, priced at P1,699 a month with a 24-month contract.

If the special introductory offer is still a bit too much for your budget, you can get it via a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) scheme via GCredit and GGives in GCash

It will be available nationwide, according to Globe.

Applying for it is easy. Just follow these steps:

  • Download the GlobeOne app
  • On the GFiber page, type in your complete address to check if it's available in your area
  • If yes, fill out the digital application form and pick the date when the modem will be installed
  • Pay the installation fee via GCash. GGives and GCredit are accepted as mode of payment.
  • Submit your application and wait for the Globe technician to visit and install your prepaid modem

If you can't apply online, you may opt to apply via these Puregold branches:

  • Puregold Price Club - Tarlac Public Market
  • Puregold Price Club - Butuan
  • Puregold Price Club - Silang in Cavite
  • Puregold Price Club - Monumento in Caloocan City
  • Puregold Price Club - Oton in Iloilo

