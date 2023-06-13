Dear Boss, Pizza Parties Are Not Enough to Keep Us From Quiet Quitting

(SPOT.ph) The majority of employees worldwide are quiet quitting—or putting in minimal effort while disconnecting more from work. This trend is even higher in 2023 in Southeast Asia, which includes the Philippines, analytics firm Gallup said in a report released Tuesday, June 13, as it emphasizes the need for bosses to improve the workplace.

Nearly six out of 10 employees (or 59%) worldwide are quiet quitting or unengaged at work, Gallup said. This is higher in Southeast Asia, where 68% are quiet quitting, according to the State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report, which explored how employees around the world experienced life and work in 2022.

"Gallup’s research into wellbeing at work finds that having a job you hate is worse than being unemployed—and those negative emotions end up at home, impacting relationships with family. If you’re not thriving at work, you’re unlikely to be thriving at life."

Southeast Asia (including the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam) ranks third (at 61%) in the regional ranking of places where workers believe that it's a good time to find a new job. It's also third in the regional ranking where 51% of employees said they are actively seeking a new job, said Gallup, which urged work leaders to start focusing on engaging their employees more and give them a better manager to bring positive change to the workplace.

What employers can change in the workplace to address quiet quitting

The good news is, there are ways for employers to fix the issue of quiet quitting, and possibly avoid it from escalating into loud quitting.

"They are ready to be inspired and motivated—if they are coached in the right way," Gallup said of employees.

According to employees surveyed worldwide, these should change to make the workplace better:

Engagement or culture - 41%

Everyone must be recognized for their contribution

Managers should be more approachable, allowing employees to talk openly

Managers should grant more autonomy at work to stimulate creativity

Employees hope to learn more even when work can be repetitive

Employees want a fair chance to get promote

Managers should express clearer goals and provide guidance

Pay and benefits - 28%

Salary should increase, enough to compensate for the hard work of employees

Salary must arrive on time

Salary must be proportional to the qualifications and merit of employees

There should be a monthly gas voucher to cover transport costs

There should be a good cafeteria/canteen available for all

There should be fully subsidized childcare

Rewards should be given to employees for achieving excellent results

Well-being - 16%

Better communication on shifts ahead of time would allow for better organization of free time

Less overtime

Work from home more

Longer breaks for employees so they can eat without rushing

Health clinic at work

Have a break at work because it's hard to work without resting

Workers' health and life must be taken more seriously

Have a place where employees can relax or get together with colleagues for coffee breaks

