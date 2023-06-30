News + Explainer Adulting

Register Your Smart SIM At These McDonald's Branches Across the Philippines

In case you haven't registered your SIM yet.

by Pia Regalado
12 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Sim card registration

(SPOT.ph) Still haven't registered your SIM? To help Smart SIM holders register theirs and avoid deactivation, the telco partnered with McDonald's Philippines to convert unused party areas in selected branches across the country into temporary SIM registration sites.

While SIM card registration can be done with just a few clicks on your phone, some without smartphones or those technologically-challenged may be having difficulties doing so as the SIM registration deadline this July 25, 2023 nears.

Take note that you can also visit PLDT and Smart stores or access the Smart SIM Registration portal through the website.  

Also read:
GUIDE: How to Register Your SIM Card
What Happens If You Don't Register Your SIM Card?

Check out Smart's SIM registration at these McDonald's branches

Sim Reg at Mcdonald's Branches
Just look for booths like this one.
PHOTO BY Handout/McDonald’s Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

To register your SIM at any McDonald's branch, just bring any valid government ID. Registration is free for all walk-in customers, and those who register get a chance to bring home McDonald's treats.

Take note of these registration period in the McDonald's branches near you:

July 3, 5, and 10

  • Mart One
  • Capas
  • Calapan Roxas Drive
  • Calapan
  • Pili CamSur
  • Marymart Iloilo
  • Pavia
  • Kabankalan City
  • Robinson's Place Iloilo
  • Pison Avenue
  • Cadiz
  • San Carlos
  • Araneta Bacolod
  • Tagum Highway
  • Limketkai
  • Valencia
  • Downtown Butuan
  • San Franz
  • Butuan Gaisano
  • Gaisano Capital Surigao

July 3, 5, 10, 12

  • Colon Osmena
  • Escario
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • South Coast
  • Carcar
  • Toledo
  • BQ MALL
  • Ozamis Highway
  • Koronadal
  • Guiwan
  • Gensan Highway
  • Cotabato
  • Lagao Gensan

July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24

  • Naga City Plaza
  • W Mall Bay City
CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

McDonald's SIM Registration SIM Smart Spot News And Explainer Adulting Explainer Explainer Guide
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories