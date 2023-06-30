Register Your Smart SIM At These McDonald's Branches Across the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) Still haven't registered your SIM? To help Smart SIM holders register theirs and avoid deactivation, the telco partnered with McDonald's Philippines to convert unused party areas in selected branches across the country into temporary SIM registration sites.
While SIM card registration can be done with just a few clicks on your phone, some without smartphones or those technologically-challenged may be having difficulties doing so as the SIM registration deadline this July 25, 2023 nears.
Take note that you can also visit PLDT and Smart stores or access the Smart SIM Registration portal through the website.
Check out Smart's SIM registration at these McDonald's branches
To register your SIM at any McDonald's branch, just bring any valid government ID. Registration is free for all walk-in customers, and those who register get a chance to bring home McDonald's treats.
Take note of these registration period in the McDonald's branches near you:
July 3, 5, and 10
- Mart One
- Capas
- Calapan Roxas Drive
- Calapan
- Pili CamSur
- Marymart Iloilo
- Pavia
- Kabankalan City
- Robinson's Place Iloilo
- Pison Avenue
- Cadiz
- San Carlos
- Araneta Bacolod
- Tagum Highway
- Limketkai
- Valencia
- Downtown Butuan
- San Franz
- Butuan Gaisano
- Gaisano Capital Surigao
July 3, 5, 10, 12
- Colon Osmena
- Escario
- Lapu-Lapu City
- South Coast
- Carcar
- Toledo
- BQ MALL
- Ozamis Highway
- Koronadal
- Guiwan
- Gensan Highway
- Cotabato
- Lagao Gensan
July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24
- Naga City Plaza
- W Mall Bay City