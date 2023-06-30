Register Your Smart SIM At These McDonald's Branches Across the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) Still haven't registered your SIM? To help Smart SIM holders register theirs and avoid deactivation, the telco partnered with McDonald's Philippines to convert unused party areas in selected branches across the country into temporary SIM registration sites.

While SIM card registration can be done with just a few clicks on your phone, some without smartphones or those technologically-challenged may be having difficulties doing so as the SIM registration deadline this July 25, 2023 nears.

Take note that you can also visit PLDT and Smart stores or access the Smart SIM Registration portal through the website.

Also read:

GUIDE: How to Register Your SIM Card

What Happens If You Don't Register Your SIM Card?

Check out Smart's SIM registration at these McDonald's branches

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

To register your SIM at any McDonald's branch, just bring any valid government ID. Registration is free for all walk-in customers, and those who register get a chance to bring home McDonald's treats.

Take note of these registration period in the McDonald's branches near you:

July 3, 5, and 10

Mart One

Capas

Calapan Roxas Drive

Calapan

Pili CamSur

Marymart Iloilo

Pavia

Kabankalan City

Robinson's Place Iloilo

Pison Avenue

Cadiz

San Carlos

Araneta Bacolod

Tagum Highway

Limketkai

Valencia

Downtown Butuan

San Franz

Butuan Gaisano

Gaisano Capital Surigao

July 3, 5, 10, 12

Colon Osmena

Escario

Lapu-Lapu City

South Coast

Carcar

Toledo

BQ MALL

Ozamis Highway

Koronadal

Guiwan

Gensan Highway

Cotabato

Lagao Gensan

July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24

Naga City Plaza

W Mall Bay City