GUIDE: How to Register Your SIM Card

(SPOT.ph) Telco subscribers, you will soon have to register your SIM cards or risk having your number deactivated with penalties under the SIM Card Registration Act, which aims to curb the proliferation of spam texts that flood subscribers' inboxes.

All SIM card holders, both new and existing, are required to register their SIM cards with their respective telcos to either activate or avoid deactivation of their SIM, according to the implementing rules and regulations released by the National Telecommunications Commission today, December 12.

The law is expected to take effect on December 27. SIM registration is for free and should be of no cost to registrants.

SIM Card Registration: What you need to know

Who are required to register?

All SIM card holders including those who use eSIMs, SIMs used for data-only or fixed wireless broadband modem or wireless local loop, machine-to-machine service, and/or Internet of Things (IoT).

When to register?

Subscribers will have 180 days from the effectivity of the law to register their own SIMs. Failure to register their SIMs will result in deactivation or retirement of SIM number and registration plus penalties including imprisonment and fines.

How to register?

The registration form shall be accomplished electronically as provided by their respective telcos.

You will be asked to provide the following details:

Individual end-user:

Full name

Date of birth

Sex

Present/Official Address

Type of ID presented

ID number presented

Juridical entity end-user:

Business Name

Business Address

Full name of authorized signatory

Foreign national end-user:

Full name

Nationality

Date of Birth

Passport

Address in the Philppines

For Persons of Concern, the type of travel or admission document presented

ID number or number of document presented

Registrants will also be asked to present a government-issued valid ID or other document with photo and their assigned mobile number with its serial number.

What IDs can be presented?

For individual end-user, any of the following:

Passport

Philippine Identification System ID or Philippine Identification Card

SSS ID

GSIS e-Card

Driver's License

NBI Clearance

Police Clearance

Firearms' License to Own and Possess ID

PRC ID

Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID

OWWA ID

BIR ID

Voter's ID

Senior Citizen card

UMID

PWD Card

Other valid government-issued ID with photo

For juridical entity end-user, present all of the following:

Certificate of Registration

In the case of corporations, duly adopte resolution designating the authorized representative, and in the case of other juridical entities, a special power of attorney

For minors, the SIM must be registered under the minor's parent or guardian. All of these must be presented:

Any of the IDs mentioned above

Consent of minor's parent or guardian to register the SIM

For foreign nationals visiting as tourists, all these must be presented:

Passport (copy of the bio-page and pages where the current visa is shown)

Proof of address in the Philippines (hotel booking or other type of accommodation or an affidavit/letter from the owner of the residence where the foreign national will stay)

Return ticket to the foreign national's country or any other ticket showin the date and time of departure from the Philippines

For foreign nationals with other types of visas, present all of the following:

Passport (copy of the bio-page and pages where the current visa is shown)

Proof of address in the Philippines (hotel booking or other type of accommdation or an affidavit/letter from the owner of the residence where the foreign national will stay)

Other documents, whichever is applicable:

- DOLE-issued Alien Employment Permit

- BI-issued Alien Certificatr of Registration Identification Card (ACRI Card) or other types of official ID issued by any other visa-issuing agency

- School registration and ID for students

- For Persons of Concern, the type of travel or admission docuent validly issued by the DOJ

I lost my SIM. What do I do?

Subscribers must immediately report it to their respective telcos, along with the following information:

Name

Address

Date of Birth

Mobile subscriber number

Other relevant and reasonable information as may be required by the telco to fully establish ownership of the SIM

Any changes in the information mentioned in the application for SIM registration must also be reported to the telco. In case of death, immediate family or relatives must immediately report it to the telco.

What are the penalties for violations?

Those who refuse or fail to register their SIM will face the following:

First offense: Fine of no less than P100,000 but not more than P300,000

Second offense: Fine of no less than P300,000 but not more than P500,000

Third and subsequent offense: Fine of no less than P500,000 but not more than P1,000,000 for every offense thereof

Those who provide false or fictitious information or use a fictitious identities or fraudulent IDs to register the SIM will face imprisonment from six months to two years, or/and fined from P100,000 to P300,000.

Those who will sell or transfer a registered SIM without complying with the registration requirement will face imprisonment from six months to six years, or/and fined from P100,000 to P300,000.

Those who will use a registered sim to spoof or transmit misleading or inaccurate information about the source of a phone call or text message to defraud or cause harm will face imprisonment of no less than six years, and/or a fine of P200,0000.

Those who will sell a stolen SIM will face imprisonment from six months to two years and/or a fine from P100,000 to P300,000.

Those who will breach confidentiality will also face possible imprisonment and/or fines.