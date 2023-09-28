Ateneo Is Still the No. 1 Philippine University at THE World Rankings 2024

(SPOT.ph) For the second year in a row, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) is the top university in the Philippines in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Rankings for 2024 released on September 27.

The Loyola school located along Katipunan Avenue ranked 1001-1200 in a total of 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions. It was followed by other "Big 4" schools: University of the Philippines (UP), De La Salle University (DLSU), and University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Worldwide, the UK's University of Oxford still tops the 2024 world ranking for the eighth year in a row, followed by Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University in the U.S. in the second, third, and fourth place respectively. Completing the top five is UK's University of Cambridge.

Changes in the standings may be due to THE's new methodology measuring 18 calibrated performance indicators—five more from last year—across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Ateneo is still number 1 in the Philippines at THE World Rankings 2024

The Philippine universities in the 2024 world ranking list slipped down from its 2023 ranking. Ateneo in 2023 placed at 351-400, for instance.

UP also sunk to 2024's 1201-1500 ranking from 2023's 801-1000 ranking, while DLSU—still on third place—also fell to 1501+ from last year's 1201-1500 ranking.

UST rose up the ladder to 1501+ from 2023's reporter status—or active participants in the ranking process without getting ranked.

Ateneo, UP + other Philippine universities in the THE World University Rankings 2024

Under reporter status are the following universities in the Philippines: