Ateneo Is Top Philippine University as UP Slides Down in THE 2023 Rankings

(SPOT.ph) Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) is the top university in the Philippines in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023 released Thursday, June 22.

ADMU, which makes its debut appearance in the Asia university rankings at top 84, is the only university in the Philippines in the top 100.

"We are honored to enter Times Higher Education's Asia rankings for the first time, especially being ranked in the top 100," said ADMU president Fr. Roberto Yap in a statement.

"This feat is the product of years of hard work of the entire community—from faculty and researchers, to staff, professionals, and administrators, to our students," Yap said. "This only encourages us to further work on our shared mission to engage with society to affect positive change in the world."

Also read: Ateneo Overtakes UP to Become No. 1 Philippine University in World Rankings

University of the Philippines (UP), which ranked first in the Philippines in 2022, slipped to number two as it ranked in the 201-250 bracket. De La Salle University (DLSU) placed third in the Philippines at 501-600 in the Asia rankings, while Mapua University is fourth in the country at 601+ in the Asian rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

THE, a UK-based magazine reporting on news related to higher education, based its Asia university ranking on these performance indicators: teaching or the learning environment (25%); research or volume, income and reputation (30%); citations or research influence (30%); international outlook or staff, students and research (7.5%); and industry income or knowledge transfer (7.5%).

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

ADMU scored the following:

Overall Score: 47.4

Citations: 97.0

Industry Income: 37.6

International Outlook: 31.8

Research: 11.6

Teaching: 38.3

How Ateneo, UP, DLSU ranked in 2022

In 2022, UP ranked 129 in Asia, while DLSU placed 401-500. ADMU was under "reporter" status, meaning "they are active participants in the rankings process, even though they have not been ranked this year."

Read more: UP Is Still No. 1 Philippine University in 2023 QS Asia Rankings

This year, the following universities are ranked under "reporter" status:

Cebu Technological University

Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology

University of Santo Tomas

University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP)

Tarlac Agricultural University

Visayas State University

The 2023 ranking included 669 universities across 31 territories.