Ateneo Overtakes UP to Become No. 1 Philippine University in World Rankings

(SPOT.ph) The Ateneo de Manila University just took the the top spot for the Philippines in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2023, with the University of the Philippines—last year's first place holder—sliding down a notch.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2023 included 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making it "the largest and most diverse university rankings to date."

Also read:

Top 10 Most Infamous University Hookup and Breakup Spots

10 University-Famous Eats You Can Get Delivered

World university ranking in the Philippines

ADMU placed in the 351-400 bracket, with UP making it to the 801-1,000 bracket. Other schools that made the list are De La Salle University in the 1201-1500 tier and Mapua University in the 1501+ bracket.

Six other Philippine universities were tagged as "reporters" which means "they are active participants in the ranking process, even though they have not been ranked this year."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

A total of 13 performance indicators were analyzed to rank an institution's performance across four major areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. According to THE, over 680,000 datapoints from more than 2,500 institutions that submitted data were taken into consideration.

In 2022, UP placed first in the 601-800 bracket, and DLSU in the 1,201 tier. ADMU was a reporter university when last year's ranking was released. Prior to the addition of DLSU to the ranking in 2019, UP was the only school ranked.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.