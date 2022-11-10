UP Is Still No. 1 Philippine University in 2023 QS Asia Rankings

(SPOT.ph) The University of the Philippines maintains its spot as the top Philippine university in Asia in the latest QS Asia University Rankings for 2023, securing its place in the top 100 for the region.

The QS Asia University Rankings for 2023 listed 760 universities, making it the organization's biggest to date, where 15 other Philippine universities were ranked.

Earlier this year, Ateneo de Manila University overtook UP as the top university in the country in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2023, which included 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

Asia university rankings in the Philippines

UP is in 87th place with an overall score of 47, the only university to make it to the top 100. ADMU follows at 134th place with a score of 34.7. De La Salle University is ranked 171st at 29.5, just 0.5 points above University of Santo Tomas which ranked 175th.

More Philippine universities

551-600 bracket

Ateneo de Davao University

Mapúa University

Silliman University

601-650 bracket

Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology

651-700 bracket

Saint Louis University (Philippines)

Xavier University

701-750 bracket

Adamson University

The Cebu Technological University (CTU)

Central Luzon State University

Central Mindanao University

Central Philippine University

Lyceum of the Philippines University

A total of 11 indicators were used to determine the rankings, with academic reputation taking up the largest chunk accounting for 30% of the assessment. Employer reputation stands at 20%, faculty/student ratio, international research network, and citations per paper all get 10% each.

Papers per faculty and staff with doctorate degrees both weigh 5% each. The remaining percentages are split among proportion of international faculty, proportion of international students, proportion of inbound exchange students, and proportion of outbound exchange students.