Are Filipinos "Very Happy" With Their Love Life? Most Say Yes

(SPOT.ph) Happy Valentine's, indeed! Majority of Filipinos are "very happy" with their love life, polling firm Social Weather Stations said on Friday, February 10.

About 57% of the 1,200 adults aged 18 and above surveyed from December 10 to 14, 2022 said their love life is "very happy" after they were asked to choose which among three descriptions are most appropriate: "very happy"; "could be happier"; or "no love life".

Some 25% answered they "could be happier" with their love life while 17% said they have none to speak of, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) said in a media release just five days before Valentine's.

Read:

Your Grief Over a No-Label Relationship, Pet's Death is Valid

Not All's Fair in Love: Lawyers Should Not Date Their Clients

SWS: Three out of 10 Filipinos experience unrequited love

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you have ever been "basted" or yearned for someone from afar, you are not alone. Filipinos were also asked if they have ever experienced unrequited love—or one-sided love—and 30% said yes.

One out of three (33%) Filipinos also confessed love for a friend. Which sex did it more? Males (40%) do, higher than the females (25%).

And just how many reached happily ever after upon confessing? Survey showed that half (50%) of those who professed their love to a friend experienced unrequited love.

Also read:

10 Most Hugot Responses to "Kumusta na ang love life?"

10 Awe-Inspiring Real-Life Love Stories From Philippine History

10 Romance Movies for Your Complicated Non-Relationship





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos