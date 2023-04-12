LOOK: World's Shortest Dog is Smaller Than a Tumbler

(SPOT.ph) Have you seen a chihuahua that is shorter than a tumbler or a popsicle stick? Meet Pearl, a two-year-old female chihuahua, who is officially declared the world's shortest living dog, according to the Guinness World Records.

Pearl is just 3.59 inches tall and five inches long, or around the size of a dollar bill, based on the measurements taken at the Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida, where she was born in in 2020. That's shorter than the typical chihuahua, which stands some five to eight inches tall.

She's slightly taller than a teacup and smaller than a remote control, according to her fur parent Vanessa Semler.

"Even though Pearl is physically small, she has a big personality," said the Guiness World Records, citing her appearance at the TV talent show Lo Show Dei Record.

The pocket-sized pupper broke the previous record held by Miracle Milly, who happened to be her ancestor. She is the smallest among Semler's four dogs.

Pearl is “a bit of a diva" who loves dressing up, enjoys chicken and salmon, and isn't afraid to be in front of the crowd, Semler told Guinness World Records.

While Pearl is the shortest dog alive, she isn't the shortest ever. That title goes to a dwarf Yorkshire terrier who stood 2.8 inches and was 3.75 inches long from nose to tail. It died in 1945.

