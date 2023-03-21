The SPOT.ph Guide to Pets on Public Transport

(SPOT.ph) Traveling with pets isn’t the easiest thing to do in the Philippines. Many transportation systems will claim to be pet-friendly, but will ask pet owners to jump through hoops to be able to bring our furry friends along for the ride.

To make sure you and your fur baby are ready for the journey, we compile the general rules for bringing your pets onboard the major public transport systems in Metro Manila and beyond. At its base, you’ll need to keep pets secured and have a few documents and certifications on hand. Some transport systems require a lengthier process than others, but it’s worth the hassle if it means taking our pets with us wherever we go.

Pet travel requirements by bus, plane, and other modes of transportation in Metro Manila and beyond

By jeepney, UV express, bus and others

To ride jeepneys and UV express, small to medium sized pets must be in a diaper and put in a cage or carrier. Note that they must be odor-free in respect to other passengers in the ride. LTFRB's Memorandum Circular No. 2020-003 is your best friend for everything you need to know about pets in public utility vehicles.

The rules are not that simple for buses with longer travel time. There are only selected bus liners that offer to bring pets on board, such as Victory Liner, Partas Liner, and Genesis Transit Bus.

For Victory Liner, look for buses with the “pet-friendly sticker.” This bus line will only allow pets to ride on selected trip schedules, which can be found in its Facebook page. Meanwhile, Partas Liner will ask each and every passenger on board if they are fine to ride with a dog. You will be asked to take the next bus if one passenger says no. The process is repeated until everyone is okay with having a pet on board.

Some buses will charge pets as they would one adult passenger with an allotted seat, while others will allow pets to ride for free provided that they are seated on the passenger’s lap. It is best to check the terms and conditions for each liner before scheduling the trip.

Stricter bus liners like Partas will also require the following:

Permit to travel from Bureau of Animal Industry

Updated vaccine record showing the latest rabies shot

Pet should be three months old and above

Must have a water bottle

Must have eaten six hours before travel

Must have taken a potty before the bus ride

Some bus lines will insist to place the pet inside the baggage compartment for free. Do not allow this. Not only does it violate LTFRB MC 2020-003, but doing so could be “detrimental to the welfare of pets.”

By ship

The Philippine Ports Authority makes it simple enough to board pets on ships.

Those who are heading home to the province via docks will only have to obtain a shipping permit at the Bureau of Animal Industry – National Quarantine Services website. You will have to register as either a regular shipping or a one-time shipper before you can get access to the form. Take note that the shipping permit will only be valid for seven days upon registration.

You will also be asked to bring a veterinary health certificate issued by a veterinarian.

Meanwhile, the Pasig River Ferry also allows pets to hop on board without much restrictions. The only rule is to have them enclosed in a carrier or cage—no vaccination cards, diapers, and other rules necessary. Any pet is welcome as long as they won’t pose a threat to other passengers on the ferry.

By train

Only small dogs and cats are allowed to ride the LRT-2 and MRT-3 trains provided that they are in a diaper and enclosed in a carrier or cage not exceeding two feet by two feet in size. Pet strollers are prohibited.

Pets are also subject to inspection prior to boarding, so make sure to bring their vaccination card just in case. If a pet is considered unruly, aggressive, in pain, or pose a threat to other passengers’ safety, they will not be allowed to enter the LRT-2 and MRT-3.

Most importantly, passengers with pets are only allowed to board the end coach of the train, with the carrier or cage placed at the feet or on the lap—not on seats meant for actual passengers.

LRT-1 is also eyeing to implement the same policy, but nothing is final yet.

By plane

You can opt for either Cebu Pacific or Philippine Airlines to travel with a pet. Pets will be charged as excess baggage to be put in the aircraft cargo. Domestic flights will have a set charge, while international flights will depend on the destination.

Come prepared by securing the pet in a hard case and leak-proof container. You will also need to have vaccination certificates and entry/exit permits from the Philippine Bureau of Animal Industry.

Once everything is settled, the last thing you will need to do is to contact the airline at least 48 hours before your scheduled flight to inform them of arrangement. This is because not all aircraft cargo is safe for pets to be stored in. Cebu Pacific also requires pets to be checked-in at the cargo terminal at least two hours before the departure time.

Take note that snub-nosed breeds are prohibited to travel by plane since they are at increased risk of heat stroke and breathing problems.

By Grab

You might remember that Grab used to have the GrabPet feature in 2019, but this has since been removed from the app.

Now, Grab leaves it up to the driver to decide whether or not to accept the request to ride an animal, as some of them could be allergic to or otherwise uncomfortable with unfamiliar animals. Only dogs, cats, turtles, hamsters, rabbits, and fish are allowed as per Grab’s list of accepted pets.

Should the Grab driver accept, keep in mind the following:

One pet counts as one passenger

Pet should be inside a carrier or protected on a leash

Prepare newspapers or plastic sheets to line the chairs or the floor in case the pet makes a mess