It's Confirmed: Pets Can Ride the LRT-2 Starting February

(SPOT.ph) Fur parents, good news: Small pets can ride the LRT-2 trains starting February, the Light Rail Transit Authority said today, January 26.

It's a step forward for LRT-2, which aims to be a pet-friendly railway, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) administrator Hernando Cabrera said. So far, only the MRT also allows small pets aboard its trains.

"Beginning February 1, puwede nang magdala at magsakay ng ating mga pets sa mga istasyon at tren ng LRT Line 2," said Cabrera.

Reminders when bringing your pets aboard the LRT-2:

Small dogs, cats, and other pets will be allowed inside the LRT-2 trains as long as they are fully vaccinated and are inside their cages. Pets must also be wearing diapers, said Cabrera.

He also urged pet parents to reconsider bringing big pets inside the trains, without specifying the size.

"Kasi 'pag malalaki na mahihirapan naman na ipasok sa tren, alam mo naman siksikan kung minsan sa tren," he said.

Will this be soon implemented at the LRT-1?

"Eventually siguro, we will be able to involve din ang private operator ng Line 1 to have the same policy."

