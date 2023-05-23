End of An Era: ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo To Cease Operations Effective June 30

(SPOT.ph) ABS-CBN Corporation said Tuesday its Tagalog news channel TeleRadyo would cease its operations starting June 30, 2023 in yet another blow to the Kapamilya network.

The network, which went off the air in 2020 after it failed to secure a fresh broadcast franchise, cited TeleRadyo's "financial losses since 2020" in its decision to stop its operations.

"TeleRadyo has been incurring financial losses since 2020. Since ABS-CBN can no longer sustain TeleRadyo's operations, ABS-CBN is left with no choice but to cease the operations of TeleRadyo effective 30 June 2023 to prevent further business losses," it said in a statement.

"The company is deeply saddened by this closure and having to part ways with the many passionate and committed Filipinos who have made TeleRadyo an important source of news and information for many Filipinos."

Formerly called DZMM TeleRadyo before going off the air, TeleRadyo resumed operations via YouTube and Facebook and via cable, with some of its shows airing on Kapamilya Channel.

ABS-CBN will enter into a joint venture with another company, Prime Media Holding Inc, to produce programs for other platforms including the Philippine Collectivemedia Corporation.

Here, Prime Media Holding Inc. will be the majority stakeholder with 51% while ABS-CBN will own 49% of the capital stock, as disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) this Tuesday, May 23.

"This gives some of our former personnel a chance to find job opportunities. It is also a way to continue providing accurate and balanced news and information to the country."

Radio DZMM, where "MM" means "Malayang Mamamayan", is known for its slogan "Una sa Balita, Una sa Public Service" and broadcasted radio shows that range from news and commentary to public service.

In 2007, the Kapamilya network launched DZMM TeleRadyo, where it simulcasted its radio programs on television.

TeleRadyo is home to shows like Kabayan with Noli de Castro, Headline Pilipinas, S.R.O., Dr. Love Always and Forever, among others.

More details to follow.