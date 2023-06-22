'Safe Space Is Us': How LGBTQIA+ Creators Find Voice, Representation Online

(SPOT.ph) In a country where LGBTQIA+ members and allies continue to fight for their rights, where can they find a safe space? Thanks to online spaces where there's room for openness and inclusivity, several influencers are able to find their voice and become the representation to the marginalized community.

For its fourth annual Pride Conversations held every Pride Month, Google Philippines invited LGBTQIA+ YouTube creators Marina Summers, Johnreyslife, JM Banquicio, Levi Reyes and Sara de Guzman, and host Mela Habijan to share the importance of creating online safe spaces where they can freely express who they are.

How LGBTQIA+ creators use online safe spaces to inspire others

Levi and Sara—called "Darlings" by their followers—have a YouTube account that started as a digital journal of their biking trips together, until it grew to a community of cyclists who became witnesses of their love for one another.

"We realized the content we put out there, hindi lang siya source of information, but rather it's our source of inspiration also. Putting content out there drives home a powerful message that we are for inclusivity. We are here, part of this vibrant community and they love us for who we are, they accept us for who we are, and most importantly, they respect us for who we are," said Sara.

"Siguro sa actions na pinakita namin, na genuine 'yung love, na ang pagiging tomboy, hindi lang puro attraction. 'Pag tiningnan mo, we are like a normal couple lang din. Mas naging open sila to appreciate the community and eventually naging ally na rin sila," said Levi.

For Drag Race Philippines Season 1 runner-up Marina Summers, expressing herself through drag and giving her audience a glimpse into her world through her video series "Chasing the Sun" means giving "young Marinas" the media representation they need growing up. By telling her story, she heals her inner child who yearned to see the kind of content when she was young, and inspires other queer kids to feel comfortable in their own skin.

"Hindi pa rin nawala sa akin 'yung willingness to create stories, to tell stories, to write, to produce. Lagi kong sinasabi, si Marina na ngayon 'yung walking TV show ko. Si Marina na 'yung walking film ko. Si Marina na 'yung walking script ko. And with the power of YouTube, you know, I get to express that. I get to make sure that I tell stories that's very close to my heart, which is drag."

"Sana in the future walang mga bubog sa mga queer kids kasi they are now well-represented, and nakikita nila na 'yung mga kamukha nila on TV hindi pinagtatawanan. Hindi nakatali 'yung t-shirt tapos tinutulak or nang-aagaw ng boyfriend. We need better representation of the colorful stories of our community."

Travel vlogger JM Banquicio started his YouTube channel as a way for him to preserve the memory of his travels, only to find his subscribers grow in number while he shares his happiness online. Thanks to ally sister and the rest of his family, he said he's more confident to show his true colors outside of his corporate job.

"Itong YouTube is a space for me to be myself. Kasi wala na akong ginawa, pinakita ko lang talaga 'yung sarili ko. Sini-share ko lang 'yung mga simple things na masaya akong nakikita 'yung mga bagong lugar... It somehow connects to the audience na maging happy sa life."

For beauty vlogger Johnrey, creating online content became a way for her to represent other trans morenas like her in the Philippines where being fair-skinned is still preferred by many. Oily skin, dark lips, dark skin? Time to normalize them, she said.

"What's so crazy about it, like as simple as YouTube filming videos in my room, ang dami kong na-open na doors from women, men, LGBT when it comes to morena and also brands making more shades," she said.

"My purpose in life is to show women and everyone in the spectrum to be confident. And your dreams are not impossible. Everything is possible talaga. That's why sobrang blessing ng YouTube sa akin, ng content creation kasi you get to do what you love like traveling, bike, the power of drag. Mine's beauty. And it's applicable for all. Everyone can do it, whatever gender you are, what skin color you are, it's available to everyone."

For Marina, occupying space in the virtual world where LGBTQIA+ members can show their authentic self is a gift that other content creators can also harness.

"We always talk about representation a lot and it really, really, really strikes a chord to someone na naghahanap ng sense of belongingness, sense of representation sa media. Sometimes we don't need to go to safe spaces. Sometimes the safe space is us."

