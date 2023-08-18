Love to Pet Stray Animals? Take Note of These Dos and Don'ts

(SPOT.ph) Are you one of those people who love to pet stray animals? Maybe you can't stop yourself from calling out "swswswsws" when a cat is around or whistling to attract the attention of stray dogs? While it can be difficult to resist their paw-dorable looks, our good intentions may be seen as intimidating and could lead to at least a snubbing, or worse, an injury.

Just like humans, animals also have their own personal space, and invading that space may be interpreted as a threat, said journalism professor and animal advocate Khrysta Rara who gave SPOT.ph basic reminders on how to deal with stray animals.

Tips before you pet stray animals

If it's the first time you've seen the stray, do not approach immediately

Spend a few minutes observing them before you touch them, said Rara. Observe their body language to see if they're up for a friendly encounter with a stranger.

"Dapat 'yan na-observe muna. Ngayon mo lang na-meet 'yang animal na 'yan, 'wag ka diretsong lumapit or humawak."

Don't tickle or carry them right away

Yes, some strays may seem friendly enough to pet immediately, but bear in mind that some of them—like cats—can be sensitive in certain areas so it's best to know what to do especially if this is the first time you've encountered them.

Check out this must-read guide from CARA Welfare, as posted at UP Diliman's Balay Kaibigan:

Try to win them over first

Just like us humans, some animals want to know you first before mingling with you. You can win over some of them with just a wink, while some might require treats like food.

When giving them food, beware of their personal space

Speaking of food, avoid intruding on their presonal space. You can leave it from afar, ideally where they can see it.

If you're a tall person, don't pat their head when standing up

We'll never know the past experience of strays, and some of them may have bad experience with humans who tower over them. Think of how threatened a dog or cat might feel like if they see animal control officers ready to catch them and bring them to the pound, for example.

"If you are the dog, 'what are going to do to me?' Wala ako laban," said Rara.

Instead, sit down first to assume a non-threatening position.

"'Di mo alam ano mga trauma nila, baka sinaktan sila or what so baka may distrust na sila. So you have to be careful talaga in approaching them."