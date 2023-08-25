A Potential Super Typhoon, Brewing Cyclone, and Habagat: This Long Weekend's Weather Forecast

(SPOT.ph) Heading out this long weekend? Here's the weather forecast: Expect cloudy skies, gusty winds, and possible rains in large parts of Luzon and Visayas in the coming days as a potential super typhoon enhances the southwest monsoon (Habagat) while weather forecasters monitor another brewing cyclone east of Visayas.

Tropical Storm Goring (international name Saola)—the seventh cyclone of the year and the first to form inside the Philippine area of responsibility this month—developed from a low pressure area on Thursday, August 24, and may reach typhoon category by Saturday. It may possibly intensify into a super typhoon by Sunday, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Goring was located 225 kilometers east-southeast of Basco, Batanes at 10 a.m., packing 85 kilometers per hour (kph) winds and 105 kph gusts.

"Hindi rin natin niru-rule out na maging isang super typhoon ito pagsapit ng Sabado o Linggo dahil nagra-rapidly intensify po siya ngayon dahil sa favorable conditions, 'yung mainit na karagatan at mababang vertical wind shear o lakas ng hangin," said PAGASA weather forecaster Benison Estareja during the 5 a.m. update.

While it is expected to dump rains mainly in parts of Northern Luzon, the Goring-enhanced Habagat will bring occasional rains in parts of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Western Visayas.

Signal no. 1 is up in:

Batanes

Eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Camiguin Is.)

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City)

The weather forecast in the next 24 hours

Goring is seen to remain at sea with low chances of making landfall, said weather forecaster Rhea Torres in an ABS-CBN News interview.

It is expected to gather strength and become a severe tropical storm by Saturday, as it moves south as the high-wind pressure in mainland China pushes it downwards to the east of Calayan, Cagayan.

By Saturday, Goring-enhanced Habagat will bring scattered rains with possible thunderstorms in Palawan, Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro while Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley may experience scattered rainshowers with chances of heavy rains.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Bicol region may experience mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers throughout the day.

Severe winds are to be expected in Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte.

The weather forecast for the rest of the long weekend

By Sunday, Goring is forecast to loop northward heading towards Extreme Northern Luzon. According to PAGASA's cone of probability, it can come near Cagayan Valley and bring powerful winds to Cordillera, Ilocos Region, and parts of Central Luzon.

Those staying in Metro Manila are told to bring their raincoats and umbrellas as the Habagat may bring rains.

For those spending their long weekend in Baguio or other parts of the Cordilleras, expect dark skies and heavy rains especially on Sunday and Monday.

Those in Bicol Region particularly in Legazpi may experience scattered rainshowers with possible thunderstorms.

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies until Monday for those in Metro Cebu due to the Habagat.

While the Habagat or Goring won't reach Mindanao, occasional thunderstorms are to be expected, PAGASA said.