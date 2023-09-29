"Cool Ako": Ces Drilon Reacts to the Revival of the 2000s Slang

(SPOT.ph) When was the last time you were stressed? Whether that's last week or five minutes ago, we totally get it. You know who else understands? Veteran journalist Ces Drilon, whose name became so synonymous with that tense feeling that it's now featured in a milk tea ad and on the most relatable shirt ever.

The 62-year-old respected TV broadcaster showed how she deals with minor inconveniences in the trending CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice commercial, while she partnered with Linya-Linya for the relaunch of the t-shirt "Current Mood: Stress Drilon".

"I didn't realize it will resonate that well. I was pleasantly surprised of course, super surprised... 'Yung reaction na tuwang-tuwa ako, 'ang cool pala n'ya.' Cool naman talaga ako, hindi n'yo lang alam," she said, laughing.

Ces Drilon on her viral milk tea ad

Drilon's milk tea ad has been watched almost five million times on Facebook alone since it was posted a week ago on September 22. It's no surprise that it has mostly "haha" reactions.

Speaking to CNN Philippines, Drilon said she had no second thoughts when the ad was first pitched to her. To prepare for her new role, her manager told her to practice her martial arts skill. She also thought of the tacsiyapo spot—where stressed-out individuals can pay to smash plates to let it all out.

"It has to be very natural, 'di ba 'yung tinatapon 'yung mga pinggan sa Pampanga, when you're really angry sometimes you really have to vent on something," said Drilon, who showed up to the interview wearing the same suit she wore in the commercial.

The 1:36-minute-long video took some 14 to 15 hours to shoot, which includes shower scenes that did not make the final cut. And it's not all acting—Drilon really had to experience some of the unfortunate incidents she faced in the ad, just like standing on one leg while angry and adding salt to her coffee.

"Sabi ko lagyan n'yo para 'yung reaksyon ko totoo, pero I was thinking 'di naman pala ganun kasama maglagay ng asin sa kape... In-acting ko lang 'yun," she said.

What Ces Drilon feels about "Stress Drilon"

The meme Stress Drilon isn't new. If she remembers it correctly, Drilon first learned about it around mid-2000s when it was part of "bekispeak" or the local gay lingo so to have it in an ad in 2023 is a surprise for the tireless reporter whose extensive journalism experience saw her on the frontlines of the People Power Revolution to as far as the jungles of Sulu.

"Natuwa ako and at the same time surprised because akala ko, luma na to, 'di ba 2000s pa ang Stress Drilon. Lagi ako nata-tag every once in a while and it's a bit old," she said, noting how GIGIL—the ad agency behind the comercial—gave it a fresh, relatable twist.

And the world isn't done fangirling Ces Drilon yet. Just a week after the ad went viral, Drilon's name is back on Linya-Linya T-shirts, available for pre-order for P799 each. Just the perfect shirt to match your everyday mood.

She and her family loved the quirky commercial as it gave a fresh perpective of who Ces Drilon is outside her journalist self, she told PUSH.

“I guess being someone in the public eye, I am happy that I am seen for who I am, someone who is unafraid to laugh at herself.”