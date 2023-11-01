(SPOT.ph) The pandemic ushered in a surge in pet ownership, with more and more families opening their homes to these furry companions. But to live life with a pet is to live with the inevitable farewell. It’s a sensitive topic, but it's one that we can't choose to ignore when the time comes.

Now more than ever, the demand for pet cremation and memorial services has become increasingly pronounced. Pets are now treated less as pets and more as family, so it’s no surprise owners would want to navigate this with dignity and care.

As such, we've compiled a list of pet cremation and memorial services in the Philippines. Do note that the cost of pet cremation will depend on several factors, including the weight of the pet. You might have also heard of aquamation services, which is gaining popularity as a gentle and eco-friendly alternative to traditional cremation.

10 pet cremation and memorial services in the Philippines

Precious Paws Aftercare Services

Precious Paws Aftercare Services is the first pet cremation facility in Quezon City. Pet cremation package includes an individual cremation, photobox urn, paw print, hair sample, and a free pick up and return within Metro Manila.

Cremation starts at P5,000 for pets one kilogram and below. However, pet owners who will be able to bring and pick up the pet themselves will be given a P1,000 discount from the final price. Aquamation services are also available.

Precious Paws Aftercare Services is at Congressional Extension, Quezon City. For more information, visit Precious Paws Aftercare Services on Facebook.

Pet to Nature

Pet to Nature promises to give the “most natural, environment friendly, and gentlest way to say goodbye” through aquamation services. The process will involve a chapel viewing for 15 to 30 minutes depending on the type of package.

They are open to pick-ups for 24/7 within Metro Manila.

Pet to Nature is at 54 Mayor Gil Fernando Avenue, San Roque, Marikina City. For more information, visit Pet to Nature on Facebook.

Pets in Peace

Aquamation packages start at P6,500 for pets up to five kilograms. This includes a bamboo or ceramic urn, photo frame, paw print, hair sampling, return of remains, and a chapel viewing for 20 minutes.

Pick-up is only available within Metro Manila and is charged separately from the package.

Pets in Peace is at Ground Floor, Lot 2A Block 1, AFPOVAI Phase 1, East Service Road, Western Bicutan, Taguig City. For more information, visit Pets in Peace on Facebook.

Pet HPHT Cremation

Pet HPHT Cremation pioneers in stream radiation, a new type of technology in pet cremation.

Basic packages start at P4,000 for pets one kilogram and below, which includes a paw print, stamp paw print, hair sampling, ashes, picture with frame, two necklaces, certificate of cremation, box with picture, and a chapel viewing for up to one hour.

To upgrade to a marble urn, add P2,000 to the total price.

Pet HPHT Cremation is at Malonzo Skills Enterprises, Quirino, Caloocan City. For more information, visit Pet HPHT Cremation on Facebook.

Paws to Heaven

Paws to Heaven offers aquamation services. Prices start at P5,500 for pets up to five kilograms. You can choose between an organic woven basket or a clay urn, along with a viewing room for 20 minutes, fur memorabilia, tooth memorabilia, paw print clay, and a printed picture.

Clients who can pick up the pet will receive P500 off the total bill.

Paws to Heaven is at 955 Quezon Avenue, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Quezon City. For more information, visit Paws to Heaven on Facebook.

Pet Valley Park and Crematory

Pet Valley Park and Crematory offers three services: individual grave, communal grave, and cremation. Individual grave will be based on weight, while communal grave service is P3,500 regardless of the pet’s size or breed. No headstone or casket will be provided for the latter—just a viewing ceremony.

Individual grave will include a viewing ceremony, a jute sack, a burial drum, standard memorabilia, an octagon headstone, and an exhumation process.

Meanwhile, pet cremation starts at P6,000 for pets below three kilograms.

Pet Valley Park and Crematory is at Pooc 2, Silang, Cavite. For more information, visit Pet Valley Park and Crematory on Facebook.

Loyal Pet Cremation

Premium packages start at P7,000 for pets between one to five kilograms. This will include a leatherette urn box with compartment, ash pouch, paw print, hair sample, certificate of cremation, and a chapel viewing for 30 minutes.

Pick-ups are free within Metro Manila. To upgrade to a marble urn, add P2,000 to the total price.

Loyal Pet Cremation is at 165 Nicanor Street corner Banawe Street, Quezon City. For more information, visit Loyal Pet Cremation on Facebook.

Atienza Pet Crematorium

Pet cremation starts at P8,000 for pets eight kilogram and below. It is opening to accepting extra large pets until 45 kilograms for twice the price at P16,000. This will include the individual cremation, wooden urn, hair sample, and paw print.

Marble urns and ash pendants are also available at an additional cost. Atienza Pet Crematorium has strict working hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Atienza Pet Crematorium is at 296 Barangay Ligas 2, Bacoor City, Cavite. For more information, visit Atienza Pet Crematorium on Facebook.

Forever Pets

Forever Pets is the sister company of Loyal Pet Crematorium, so the same pricing is in place. Premium packages start at P7,000 for pets between one to five kilograms. This will include a leatherette urn box with compartment, ash pouch, paw print, hair sample, certificate of cremation, and a chapel viewing for 30 minutes.

Pick-ups are free within Cavite, Parañaque, Alabang, Muntinlupa and Las Piñas. To upgrade to a marble urn, add P2,000 to the total price.

Forever Pets is at El Nato Building, Molino-Paliparan Road, Dasmariñas City, Cavite. For more information, visit Forever Pets on Facebook.

Samal Eternal Garden

Samal Eternal Garden is the first pet cemetery in Mindanao. It happens to take in human cremains, too.

Burial starts at P800 per month, with a minimum of 60 months, to get a burial spot here. It’s unlimited burial, so the price will stay the same no matter the number of family members or pets. That’s P9,600 for a year, P48,000 for five years.

Maintenance is inclusive of the price.

Samal Eternal Garden is at Purok 3, Barangay Tagdaliao, Samal. For more information, visit Samal Eternal Garden on Facebook.

