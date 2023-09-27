GrabPet Is Finally Back And Larger Breeds Are Now Allowed Inside the Car

(SPOT.ph) Commuting with your pets is easier now that Grab has relaunched its GrabPet feature in selected locations.

GrabPet—which was launched in 2019 before the feature disappeared mid-pandemic—is a GrabCar service where passengers can bring pets (including larger breeds!) inside six-seater vehicles. Initially, only dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, turtles, and fish will be allowed on board.

It will cost a little more than the GrabCar rate, with the base fare starting at P55 instead of the usual P45 for four-seaters.

For now, GrabPet in beta mode is only available in Makati City, Bonifacio Global City, Shaw-Ortigas, Pasay Mall of Asia, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Malate, Ermita, and San Juan. More places will be added to the list if this run is successful.

Guidelines for the GrabPet service

Since 2020, Grab has left it up to the driver to decide whether or not to accept the request to ride an animal, as they could be allergic to or uncomfortable with them. Now there are clearer guidelines for pet owners with Grab's official relaunch of this service.

Only one to two small pets or one large pet are allowed inside the vehicle, with a maximum of four passengers for every GrabPet ride (it would be up to the discretion of the GrabPet drivers to allow extra passengers). All pets must be accompanied by human passengers.

The only requirement is to have your pet in a crate/carrier and in a diaper (or just pee pads will do for dogs and cats). Meanwhile, fish and turtles should be sealed in a bag or brought in a closed container. You’ll also have to keep your pet inside the carrier throughout the entire ride to maintain a safe and clean environment for the driver and everyone else who will come after you.

According to Grab, all GrabPet driver-partners have completed in-classroom training by an experienced trainer, which includes reading the pet's basic body language and ensuring safety if the pet's behavior becomes an issue.

Pet will also be insured for up to P15,000 throughout the ride.

Do note that Grab drivers have a right to cancel the ride if you aren’t following any of the rules. Pet owners whose pets soil the car will have to pay for the driver's cleaning service fees as per Grab's policy.

